Wolverhampton gospel group AV4C bow out of The Voice with semi-finals elimination

AV4C (Anointed Voices 4 Christ) gave it their all in their performance on the ITV singing competition on Saturday night in the hopes of earning a place in the final.

Group members Tish Jackson, Shay Ramsey, Crystal Ramsey, Tash Samuels and Nush Ramsey appeared optimistic in rehearsals as they practised their chosen song with their coach, Sir Tom Jones.

And their pitch-perfect performance of Cynthia Erivo's Stand Up was met with high praise and even a standing ovation from the judges.

Sir Tom said: "I wanted another chorus. I was into it. Tremendous – I loved it."

However, the legendary Welsh singer was faced with a tough decision as he chose which of his three acts, including AV4C, had sung their way into the final.

He ultimately decided that Callum Doignie, from Telford, had earned the top spot, eliminating the Wolverhampton group from the competition.

The Voice UK final will air on ITV on December 30.