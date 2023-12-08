NAC date for Wonder Stuff star

Miles Hunt, who now lives in Shropshire, will be appearing at Newhampton Arts Centre in Dunkley Street on January 12 with tickets from £22.

The singer of the indie band, which formed in 1986, started his solo career in 1999.

His live shows are famous for anecdotes and stories as well as his songs.

The Wonder Stuff has a pre-Christmas concert at the O2 Academy in Horsefair, Birmingham, on December 16.

The band's last album was Better Being Lucky in 2019.