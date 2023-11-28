More Than Words rockers Extreme set for Wolverhampton show

The band, who hit the charts in the 1990s with hits such as More Than Words and Get The Funk Out, are to play the Civic at the Halls in the town on Friday

The show, which is part of the band's Thicker than Blood Tour, also features New York rockers Living Colour, and follows the release of Extreme's sixth studio album, Six.

Ahead of the Wolverhampton show, singer Gary Cherone said: "We’re just as passionate as we were on day one. We’re giving our audience what Extreme has always been and will be.”

For tickets visit .thehallswolverhampton.co.uk/events/extreme