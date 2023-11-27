Indie fans in for a treat in Wolverhampton with visit of two iconic bands

Both bands need little introduction, having been regular visitors to the venue in its previous guise as the Civic Halls and they are looking forward to the Christmas gig, on Saturday December 9.

Neds' formed in 1987 when, along with two other Black Country bands Pop Will Eat Itself and The Wonder Stuff they started the 'Stourbridge Scene.'

They released three studio albums after signing for Sony and amassed around one million album sales worldwide.

Frontman Jon Penney said: "The Civic is in our blood. In those halcyon days of the early 1990s we'd finish our gigging there just before Christmas and it would be one huge party, celebrating all we'd done in that year

"Fans would fly in from all across the globe to join the party. It's such a special venue and the crowd are the best you could ever hope for. We're so chuffed that Levellers have invited us along to get back on that amazing stage again. It's going to be an absolute belter."

Levellers celebrated the 30th anniversary of their seminal platinum-selling album Levelling The Land in 2021 and their last release 'Peace' entered the charts at number eight.

Bass player Jeremy Cunningham talked about the show by saying: “We’re only playing a few shows this winter – in Manchester and then the next day at Wolverhampton at The Halls.

"It’s been a while since we have been there and we are looking forward to seeing what they’ve done with the place.

"With Neds and Steve Lamacq as our guests it should be a good one so we are really looking forward to it."

Tickets are on general sale at £32.50 and can be purchased via www.axs.com or www.seetickets.com