Bandmates Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh announced their 2024 arena tour in memory of their late bandmate Sarah Harding on Thursday.

It will come to Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on June 18 next year. Other dates within reach of the West Midlands include two dates at Manchester AO Arena on May 23-24 and an appearance at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, on June 12.

The tour ends with two dates at London’s O2 on June 22-23 and a final lconcert at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on June 29.

Coyle said the creative director of the Girls Aloud reunion tour has made them do some “really wild things” as she gave hints on what fans can expect before their performance dates kick off next year. She added: “We’ve been known for that, like the many tours that we’ve done, where we’ve flown over, landed on another stage and then flown back.

“Or on one of the tours, we got under the B stage and then ran through the arena backwards to get to the dresser. I mean, we really are gluttons for punishment, but we’re all about the entertainment.”

However, when bandmates were asked about the tour bringing new music, they all replied: “No.”

They also said reports that they had recorded a new album and filmed a music video were also untrue.

“There is no new music and there is no video – although we’ve shot a commercial,” said Coyle.

“Making new music without Sarah would be odd,” confirmed Cheryl. “But celebrating what we made together? Fabulous.”

They did not rule out playing Glastonbury, which has not revealed its line-up for 2024, saying that Girls Aloud have not been asked by the festival to play dates next year.

Cheryl said that their original crew has returned to help them with the tour, which will kick off on May 18 in Dublin.

She told Zoe Ball on Radio 2 this was “wonderful”, adding: “It’s part of our makeup. It’s part of the magic.”

Girls Aloud were formed 21 years ago on reality TV show Popstars: The Rivals. The format required that they be pitted against a “rival” boyband, One True Voice, with both acts competing for the Christmas number one.

All eyes were on the boys, but Girls Aloud blew them away with the eccentric, skittering drum-and-bass anthem Sound of the Underground.

They went on to score 20 more top 10 hits, including three further number ones and Brit Award-winning single The Promise.

They reunited with new music for their 10th anniversary in 2012 - while a second reunion was planned for their 20th anniversary when Harding was diagnosed with cancer.

Harding died aged 39 in September 2021. Coyle said the the late singer “had so much to say” before adding: “You have that huge massive element of her not being here.”

The tour kicks off in Dublin on May 24. A pre-sale will begin on November 29 at 9am with the general sale on December 1 at the same time.