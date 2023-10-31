New date for charity music event after last minute cancellation

Rosa Caelum

Community, which is held at Newhampton Arts Centre, was due to take place in the venue’s New Horizons tent in July but fell by the wayside because of the unpredictable weather.

The new event, billed as ‘Back With A Bang!’ given it takes place on the Saturday of Bonfire Night weekend, will happen indoors and run from 3pm until 11pm.

It is an all ages show, with junior tickets available for aged 11 and under, but all under-18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Built around the principle of wanting to celebrate the West Midlands music scene and bring people together, organisers say it again showcases eight of the West Midlands’ best unsigned and up and coming bands.

One of the region’s fastest rising bands, Rosa Caelum, head the line-up as they play their biggest hometown show to date.

Only formed in 2021, this year has already seen them sell out two Birmingham headline gigs – the most recent with well over a month to go – and a triumphant set at their first major festival, Y Not in Derbyshire.

Methods

Wolverhampton/Manchester band Methods will also make a welcome return for their first gig in over three years and will be bringing their unique mix of dark brooding synths, pop sensibilities and chiming guitars just as the darker nights take hold.

Completing the line-up are Smokin Eskimo, CityLightz, Watermark, A Week Full Of Mondays, The Creature Appeal and Kid Charlemagne.

Between bands, Ian Davies of Stay Loose Records will be supplying tunes from the DJ area.

Davies is also well known as one of the DJs at the much loved ‘Blast Off!’ nights at the Civic Hall.

Tickets for ‘Community – Back With A Bang!’ cost £10, or £5 for ages 11 and under, and are available now from the Newhampton Arts Centre website.