Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sutton Coldfield is set for the sound of Ibiza at market event

By Matthew PanterMusicPublished:

The sounds of Ibiza will herald the end of summer in Sutton Coldfield’s town centre when a high-profile DJ performs at its popular Farmer’s Market this month.

Kate Meyher. Picture courtesy of Paul Ward Photography
Kate Meyher. Picture courtesy of Paul Ward Photography

Highly respected DJ Kate Meyher takes to the turntables to provide the entertainment at the Farmers & Craft market on Sunday, September 24.

Kate – known on the dance scene as Nottie – is also a renowned music producer and radio presenter and has DJ’d at festivals and pride events across the Midlands.

Now she will be bringing her brand of feel-good sun-drenched dance beats to Sutton Coldfield town centre, to mark the final market of the summer.

The ground-breaking idea is the latest event to be organised by Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield BID, which aims to make the town centre a destination to spend time, eat, drink, shop and relax.

Kate said: “It’s great to see high streets reinventing themselves and trying new things to draw in shoppers, which is why I’m really excited to be performing at Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield BID’s Farmers & Craft Market in September.

“I’ll be marking the end of summer by bringing the sounds of Ibiza to the town, recreating the spirit of the White Island – think melodic deep house vibes, whisking people away to a beach by the sea.

“You can usually find me behind the turntables at festivals and clubs up and down the UK, alongside my work in national radio, so playing a farmers and craft market will be a new experience – and I really can’t wait to bring the party!”

The market will see 40 traders selling quality produce, alongside free entertainment for children such as free face painting and a fun ‘bubbleologist’.

Michelle Baker, Sutton Coldfield BID Manager, said “Our Farmers’ Market is proving to be very popular, and we have had so much positive feedback from residents who are happy to see the town centre come alive with new events.

“But we’re always looking for new and interesting events and attractions to compliment the great traders and food, from entertainment to visits by popular characters.

“As this will be the last Market of the summer, we thought what better way to say goodbye to the long nights than with the sounds of Ibiza – we’re really looking forward to welcoming Kate to Sutton Coldfield and enjoying her music.”

Music
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News