Award-winning Wolverhampton music producer hopes new dance track will get people on their feet

Gavin has released a new dance track with singer and author Antonella Gambotto-Burke

Gavin Monaghan has been producing music for more than 40 years, working with stars such as Celine Dion, Grace Jones and Robert Plant.

And now, in a new project, the 60-year-old has taken on the role of performer and released a dance track under his new band, Mama, featuring vocals by author Antonella Gambotto-Burke.

The song, called "I Want What I Want", has already proven popular since its release around a month ago, having attracted more than 30,000 streams on Spotify.

Gavin, who has been based at at Wolverhampton's Magic Garden Recording Studios for more than 30 years, said the new track was inspired by the music scene in Berlin.

He added: "We wanted to put on an electronic dance music (EDM) track to start with because everyone likes to dance and likes to party and (Antonella's) voice lends itself to that.

"I remember going to some fantastic clubs in Berlin when I was younger so I wanted to make something that had a nostalgia and kind of Berlin-techno vibe about it.

"So far, we've had a bunch of streams and a lot of interest in it. It's such a compliment for people to have liked something you've done – it definitely makes you feel like continuing the journey of creating.

"I want (listeners) to dance around their kitchens – I think that is the highest compliment ever. I want people to feel something when they hear it because that is why you make music in the first place."

Gavin, who has been awarded more than 30 gold and platinum albums throughout his career, co-wrote the new hit with singer Antonella who he described as a "genius".

He continued: "Antonella is a very famous writer, she's had eight books out and she's an interesting character – we hit it off right away.

"I think anyone who has ever met her will tell you that she is one of the most interesting, charismatic people you've ever met. She's a genius, she's incredibly creative, artistic and a huge personality."

The pair are set to release their second single, "Real Girl", on September 24 and have said an album is in the works.