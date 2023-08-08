Singing Britain's Got Talent finalist Amy Lou announces festive Black Country show

Amy Lou

The Britain's Got Talent (BGT) grand finalist will be at the Wolverhampton venue on Friday, December 1.

She has been prolific in performing at venues across the Black Country since she appeared on the show, including recently Brierley Hill Civic Hall and last week two sold-out concerts at the Old Still in Wolverhampton city centre.

The mother-of-two, who gave birth to daughter Aida hours after her audition for BGT aired in April, said: “I can’t wait to perform at Monmore this December.

“It’s always lovely to do shows locally, and I hope lots of people come and enjoy a wonderful night in the run-up to Christmas.

“The support I’ve had since Britain’s Got Talent has been amazing and means so much, so I’m really excited to meet everyone at Monmore.”

Tickets are £10 per person for over 18s only, with doors opening at 7.30pm before the set begins at approximately 8.30pm.