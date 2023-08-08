Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Singing Britain's Got Talent finalist Amy Lou announces festive Black Country show

By Paul JenkinsTiptonMusicPublished: Comments

Tipton singing sensation Amy Lou has announced a festive date at Monmore Green later this year.

Amy Lou
Amy Lou

The Britain's Got Talent (BGT) grand finalist will be at the Wolverhampton venue on Friday, December 1.

She has been prolific in performing at venues across the Black Country since she appeared on the show, including recently Brierley Hill Civic Hall and last week two sold-out concerts at the Old Still in Wolverhampton city centre.

The mother-of-two, who gave birth to daughter Aida hours after her audition for BGT aired in April, said: “I can’t wait to perform at Monmore this December.

“It’s always lovely to do shows locally, and I hope lots of people come and enjoy a wonderful night in the run-up to Christmas.

“The support I’ve had since Britain’s Got Talent has been amazing and means so much, so I’m really excited to meet everyone at Monmore.”

Tickets are £10 per person for over 18s only, with doors opening at 7.30pm before the set begins at approximately 8.30pm.

For more information and to book, call 01902 452648 or visit monmoregreyhounds.com.

Music
Entertainment
What's On
Wolverhampton entertainment
Tipton
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News