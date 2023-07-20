Lichfield singer Belle lands television slot to promote new single

Belle

Belle Kumble-Rose will perform her new single 'Beautiful to Me' on Saturday Mash Up, which starts at 9am.

Belle is the daughter of 1990s pop star Lolly, who had a string of top ten hits including Viva La Radio and Mickey.

Lolly, whose real name is Anna, said: "Belle's new song is out this week and it's fantastic that she has the change to showcase it on the Saturday Mash Up.

"It's really exciting that they have taken her up, really like her song and are supporting her.

"There aren't too many platforms where new singers can go on television now and perform and showcase their talent. The competition is huge to land these windows.

"It's very different to when I performed. I think I had about 40 television appearances before the launch of my first single.

"You have your own social media platforms but not as big as this and this show is kids related too which is perfect for Belle because that's the audience she is looking to speak to.