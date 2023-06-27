Notification Settings

Foo Fighters announce Villa Park gig - a year today

By Andy RichardsonBirminghamMusicPublished: Comments

Foo Fighters are to play a huge concert at Villa Park - a year today - as they make good on Dave Grohl’s promise for UK dates from the stage at Glastonbury

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, performing under the name The Churnups, on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury

The band are giving their UK fans ample time to get into physical and emotional shape for six marathon evenings of rock n roll communion confirmed for next year.

Dubbed the 'Everything or Nothing at All UK Tour', six monumental stadium dates will take place at Villa Park in Birmingham, on 27 June 27, 2024, as well as dates in Manchester, Glasgow, London, and Cardiff, starting on June 13.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public from Friday, at 9am.

The 2024 dates will mark Foo Fighters’ most extensive UK trek since the June 2 release of their unanimously acclaimed eleventh album, But Here We Are, which smashed into the UK charts at number 1 - the sixth Foo Fighters album to do so - while generating some of the most positive critical notes of the band’s career.

