Foo Fighters announce Villa Park gig - a year today

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, performing under the name The Churnups, on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury

The band are giving their UK fans ample time to get into physical and emotional shape for six marathon evenings of rock n roll communion confirmed for next year.

Dubbed the 'Everything or Nothing at All UK Tour', six monumental stadium dates will take place at Villa Park in Birmingham, on 27 June 27, 2024, as well as dates in Manchester, Glasgow, London, and Cardiff, starting on June 13.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public from Friday, at 9am.