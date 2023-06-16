Wolverhampton grime artist celebrates city in new song with Wolves record label

Reepa will perform at North Street Social next month

Reepa became the first artist to be signed by Wolves Records last year, which he described as a "full-circle moment", having previously worked in the concession stands at Wolves's home Molineux.

The artist, who is from Heath Town, has now released his second hit with the label entitled "Ya Get Me".

Opening the song with the lyrics "from the same place as Goldie and Beverley [Knight]", Reepa said he hopes to show listeners that being from Wolverhampton is something to be proud of.

He added: "I think the city had its fair share of being frowned upon in a certain light but we've had Goldie and Beverley as I mentioned in the lyrics, so that's me trying to emphasis the fact that we can became superstars in the city and sort of look at the city in a positive light.

"The main inspiration behind the song was the opening part of the lyrics, putting myself alongside some of the biggest names from the areas. It's about me overseeing my own journey, making my intent and pledging to put the city on the map as well.

"It is a big thing for me to hold the city on my back wherever I go and just making people known that I am from Wolverhampton.

"There is plenty more music [to come], plenty more noise. If you don't see me, you'll hear me and if you don't hear me, you''ll see me."

Although he has been making music for around 15 years, Reepa said it was also his boyhood dream to pursue a career in football.

He continued: "Football, music, fitness, it all links up. The irony of being signed to Wolves is I used to play football and hope to make a career out of it, so the irony was I got signed to a football team, just not for playing football.

"I used to work at Molineux in the stands in the concessions so it's sort of a full circle moment. We did a half-time show in front of 30,000 [people] and that was surreal.

"It's really good that the label has took me on being the first rapper from the city – you are going to have younger guys who are able to say 'I want to do that'."

The grime artist has also released a music video to accompany his new song, which has had almost 1,000 hits on YouTube since its release last week.