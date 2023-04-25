Transgender ex-mayor leaves politics to represent LGBTQ+ community on the DJ scene

Kate Meyher has left the world of politics to become a DJ

DJ Kate Meyer, a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, will represent the community and its diversity when she plays at some of the hottest LGBTQ+ festivals in the UK this summer, including Femme Fest, Chase Pride, Lichfield Pride and National Student Pride.

Transgender DJ Kate is relishing the opportunity to be a voice of diversity in the male-heavy world of DJing.

Kate said: “The electronic dance scene brings people from all walks of life together through their love of music, but even today there is a lack of equality and diversity on club and festival line-ups.

"I’m keen to do my bit to change that, helping to make the scene we love representative of all. ”

Kate embarked on a career in politics in her hometown of Hednesford in Staffordshire. Following her experience of transitioning, she became passionate about giving everyone in her local community a voice.

This led her to head up Hednesford Council and become Mayor of the Midlands town.

In 2020, Kate also founded Chase Pride, the area’s LGBTQ+ charity. The first annual Chase Pride took place in September 2022 and 5,500 festival-goers soaked up the celebration of diversity at the star-studded festival.

Headline artists included RuPaul’s Drag Race star Cheryl Hole, award-winning cabaret artist Danny Beard and reality star Woody Cook.

Kate is excited for the second Chase Pride to take place this summer and to return to the decks to play to the expected thousands of visitors.

Being one of only a few transgender DJs on the scene, Kate hopes she will inspire other members of the LGBTQ+ to pursue a career in music and DJing.

Kate said: “There’s nothing better than providing the soundtrack to somebody’s summer, seeing them having a great time dancing and sharing those special moments with friends in the sunshine.

"2023 is already shaping up to be a big year on the festival scene, and I can’t wait for Pride season to get underway”

Kate’s love of music and DJing began in 1998 when she bought her first pair of turntables and was inspired by Pete Tong, Judge Jules, and Dave Pearce on BBC Radio 1.

In 2001, Katie was a finalist in Young DJ of The Year, flying through the first two rounds and narrowly missing out on the top spot.

And in 2004, the DJ played her last gig for Gulp Nation, before hanging up her headphones to focus on family.

Fast forward to the Coronavirus pandemic when everyone was at home and pursuing their passions. Kate said: “I found myself seeing more and more live mixes streaming on social media as the nation's DJs worked to keep the industry alive.

“Music has always been my first love in life. The way it can move you, take you on a spiritual journey, and the way it can make your tiny hairs stand on end!

"I’ve always loved sharing those emotions with an audience and found myself wanting to do so once more.”

At the time Wolverhampton-based Gorgeous Radio was launching and had advertised for mix show hosts. Kate put together her first demo and sent it to the station, never expecting to be offered a show.

She got the show and gained experience DJing live on the radio. Kate hosts two In The Mix radio shows on Gaydio, airing every Monday and Friday at 9pm.

Her shows take listeners on a journey through the latest and best in house, funky house and dance.