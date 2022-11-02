Band's aid for food banks

Squeeze

As they prepare to embark on the Food For Thought 25-date UK tour, the band is the releasing a new six-track EP on November 4t.

The title track Food For Thought is a new song written by Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, that is a pithy commentary on society, the cost of living crisis, and the increasing reliance on food banks.

“It’s terrible and wrong that so many people have no choice other than the help that food banks provide to feed their family. That there are so many people who have to choose between food and heating is a disgrace,” said Glenn Tilbrook.

In addition to the donations to independent foodbanks from the EP, Squeeze are also continuing their relationship with the anti-poverty charity The Trussell Trust. Throughout the tour Squeeze and their fans will once again be supporting the charity which provides emergency food and support to people locked in poverty while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

“It’s so sad that in these times people have to lean on local food banks to feed their families, please support The Trussell Trust by offering as much as you can afford and enjoy the music we have created” said co-founder Chris Difford.

People attending concerts on the tour are being invited to bring along food donations to the shows, where there will be collection points across the venue each night. There will also be collection buckets for any cash donations. All donations will be distributed to people in crisis across the 1,300 food bank centres in the Trussell Trust network.

The band play Symphony Hall on November 12 and 13 with special guest and original ‘people’s poet’ Dr John Cooper Clarke.