Weekend of live music and entertainment to take place in Himley this summer

Himley Hall is an 18th century Grade II* listed building..

The Black Country Weekender will take place in the grounds of Himley Hall and Park on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17.

The Saturday will see The Garage House Orchestra present Ibiza Proms with a collection of dance anthems, classic hits and contemporary tracks from 3pm to 9pm, and guests including DJ Stuart Ojelay.

The Sunday will see the return of the Black Country Musicom from 12pm to 8pm.

Headline acts include Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz, 80s pop duo Go West and Roland Gift from the Fine Young Cannibals.

Tributes to the likes of Elvis, Take That, Bon Jovi and George Michael will also take to the main stage, with more acts to be confirmed.

And there will be a comedy tent, local bands, funfair, real ale and street food, with plenty of games and activities for youngsters.

Kevin O’Keefe, chief executive, said: "I’m hugely excited to announce this event, which without doubt will be the biggest and most ambitious we have ever put on for the Black Country Festival.

"It will give us all a chance after a difficult couple of years to come together and let our hair down in the beautiful setting of Himley, celebrating who we are and where we come from.

"There really is something for everyone at the Black Country Weekender, so I would urge people to snap up early bird tickets as I’m sure they will go quickly

"Early bird tickets for Ibiza Proms cost £25 for adults and £10 for children aged five to 17, with limited VIP tickets available for £75."