Bridgnorth Ukraine concert tickets going well

.John Hart, John Pedrick, Ralph Dunham and Jennie Hart from Bridgnorth Folk Club

The Singing For Ukraine show will take place at St Mary Magdalene Church, in East Castle Street, on Saturday night and will feature a number of different styles of music, ranging from folk to classical.

The show starts at 7pm and features Bridgnorth Folk Club, who will be joined by AB Ukuleles, Sunflower Saxes and West End singers Erika Deakin, and Lucy and Chris Key. There will also be contributions from four choirs; The Concordia, Key Change, Bridgnorth Male Voice Choir and the church’s Chamber Choir.

For the church, Rev Sarah Cawdell said: “We are pleased to be involved with this wonderful event which reminds us of all those people who are fleeing from Ukraine or looking for shelter.”

Lucy Key, who will be among the performers on the night, added: “We are delighted to be performing to show our support for the Ukrainian people.”Funds raised will be handed over to Ukrainian refugee charities.