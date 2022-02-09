Dance star Becky Hill scoops BRIT award as Adele takes centre stage

Becky Hill wins the Best Dance Act award during the Brit Awards 2022 at the O2 Arena, London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Hill, who hails from Bewdley, was overcome by emotion as she collected her award and thanked her fans who voted for her. It was the first award for dance music since 2004, as the BRITs reshuffled the categories and scrapped gendered awards.

Hill said: "This was fan voted and in the two weeks that people could vote, I've never been so heart-warmed - I don't even know if that's a word - but so touched by all my fans who just wanted to see me do well and support me.

"I love dance music, I've been a little drum and bass raver since I was 12 years old. To be up against people like RAYE, Fred, Joel [Joel Corry], Calvin, that is an honour for me."

She thanked her agent and her record label Polydor, before signing off: "Thank you so much, I'm going to go have it large!"

pure emotion from @BeckyHill as she takes home her first ever BRIT Award for Best Dance Act 👏 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/Bv5S0sixWD — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022

Lifelong Walsall FC fan Hill rose to fame after appearing on the first series of The Voice, leading on to a number of collaborations with drum and bass acts Rudimental and Wilkinson. Her debut studio album Only Honest on the Weekend was released in August last year.

Also at this year's BRIT awards, held on Tuesday night, Adele won the first award of the night - song of the year for her hit single Easy On Me. Later, the LA-based star was named artist of the year and celebrated female artists in her speech, after the category went gender neutral for the first time.

Billie Eilish claimed the award for international artist for a third consecutive time and said in a pre-recorded message: "I am so honoured and feel so lucky to be awarded this again. I don't feel deserving," before expressing her excitement at headlining Glastonbury this summer.

Wolf Alice also won their first Brit award for best group.

Presented by Ronnie Wood, the award for rock and alternative artist went to Sam Fender.

The musician, from North Shields, thanked his fans in the North East and his manager.

The Crown actress Emma Corrin made a surprise appearance during Little Simz' performance, wearing an all-white outfit including a white headdress.