New maps unveiled to showcase Birmingham music scene

Birmingham Music Archive founder Jez Collins with the Ladywood map

A star-studded list of musicians and musical destinations including Duran Duran, the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Paul Murphy, The Que Club and Andy Hamilton MBE feature in the two artworks.

The hand-drawn maps celebrating the musicians and music hotspots that have emerged from Ladywood and Northfield have been unveiled in Barford Street, Deritend High Street, Newtown Row and Watford Road.

The Musical Routes project, launched by UB40 in 2021, is in collaboration with creative street advertising specialists Jack Arts.

Beth Baker-Wyse from Jack Arts said: “We are thrilled to be able to support Musical Routes on the Maps project as we believe that our streets are fantastic spaces to connect with communities, and what better way to do this than to celebrate the iconic and infamous music scene that the city has produced?

The Northfield map

“We feel that Birmingham is a magical city brimming with all kinds of people, lifestyles and cultures, and on this significant year for the city, we wanted to be able to remind its people of the incredible artistic heritage we are sure they are immensely proud of.”

The maps were originally conceived for the For-wards project created by Bobbie-Jane Gardner and were researched, designed and produced by artist Claire Hartley and Birmingham Music Archive.

Thirty intricate 3D wooden versions of the maps have been produced by designers from Birmingham-based studio Space Play, and will feature Spotify codes that link to a curated playlist for each area.

Birmingham Music Archive founder Jez Collins said: “We were overwhelmed with the positive response to the launch of the project late last year, and are in the process of rolling out the maps to all thirty rail stations in the Birmingham area.

“Thanks to the generosity of Tim and the Jack Arts team, we’re delighted that the maps – and Birmingham’s unique and globally renowned contribution to music - will reach an even wider audience.