Free Radio Hits Live proves there ain’t no party like a Birmingham party

Becky Hill brings her own brand of colour to the stage. Photo: Snapper SK

Free Radio Hits Live 2021 boasted a fantastic line-up last night - it was no wonder tickets for the event at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena sold out fast.

After a year’s break due to the Covid pandemic, this year crowds were overjoyed to party to music from Becky Hill, Anne-Marie, Tom Grennan, Years & Years, James Arthur, Dermot Kennedy, KSI, The Wanted, and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man.

Anne Marie opened the show, followed by KSI, James Arthur then our own Becky Hill from Bewdley.

She delighted fans with a song she produced with DJ Sigala, Heaven On My Mind before saying: “How amazing it is to be back after so long in front of such an incredible audience?”

Rag 'n' Bone Man gets into it at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena. Photo: Snapper SK

Top 10 track Wish You Well followed - and Becky was a dynamic presence on stage in a bright orange crop top and orange and white trousers.

Despite a brief technical fault - the music to her next track not starting - Becky and her back up crew took it in their stride and performed to the crowd anyway.

“Shall we do A Capella?” She asked cheering fans.

Rag n Bone Man came next performing hits Human and Giant.

Years and Years put on a show for those in attendance. Photo: Snapper SK

He was followed by Starstruck singer Years and Years. Lead performer Olly Alexander said it was “crazy” to be here.

He said: “This is very exciting- there’s a lot of people here. That’s crazy.

“It’s a pleasure to be here.”

Tom Grennan followed by The Wanted took to the stage, with The Wanted performing popular hit Glad You Came.

Singer Max George said: “This is the first big gig we’ve done in seven years. I’ve literally got goosebumps. We’ll be coming back in March as well.”

Dermot Kennedy closed the show, with hits Giants and Outnumbered.

Dermot Kennedy and his guitar take to the stage. Photo: Snapper SK

Free Radio Presenter Fleur East hosted the event and definitely got crowds feeling the party vibe between acts.

She said “Hits Live was one huge night of amazing acts and incredible music. It was so exciting to be in an arena watching live music after being deprived of it for so long.”

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson was supposed to perform her first live act as a solo artist but unfortunately could not as she tested positive for Covid-19.

Fleur East gets the party started. Photo: Snapper SK

After so long without live music, Hits Live was just what we needed to get us in the party mood again.