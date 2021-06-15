Cricket club music festival bowled over to be back

Return – Bash and Valentina Lia ahead of the music festival to be staged at Tettenhall Cricket Club later on this month WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 07/01/2021..Pic at Wolverhampton Cricket Club (Tettenhall), where the Feel Good Festival is going to be held. Organisers: Bash and Valentina Lia gettingbin the mood. Valentina will be teaching a Yoga session..

Bash Chamberlain is organising the event which will take place at Tettenhall Cricket Club on Sunday, June 27, from 12 noon to 6pm.

There will be music, street food and craft stalls and everyone is welcome, with tickets at £5 each.

Bash said: "We've run events there before, we're good friends with them.

"Obviously we haven't done anything this year, we had planned to do a few more last summer and this summer but we couldn't, so lots of bands are eager to perform.

"We've got a band called Broozer and an acoustic duo called Jade and JP and about 13 performers in total.

"We run open mikes on a regular basis so this is like showcasing a lot of the acts that come through the open mikes.

"My job has been non-existent for a year so it's a nice opportunity to get people together.

"It's a community event, the idea is to open it up to families and musicians so we can all just feel good for a day after what's been a difficult time for everybody.

"Hopefully we can all go back to running events and being musicians now after finding new jobs."