27 adorable dogs near the Black Country who are waiting for their 'forever home'

Some are friendly giants, others are tiny companions, but all of them want the same thing – a 'forever home' and a family that loves them.

Some of the dogs at the centre are called 'underdogs', which means they have been at Dogs Trust for six months or more, are sometimes overlooked, may need extra training, ongoing vet treatment, or require a home with no children or other dogs

Here are all of the four-legged friends at Kenilworth that are waiting to be rehomed by a caring new owner.

Sammie

Breed: Border Collie cross

Gender: Female

Age: 8+ years

Size: Medium

Sidney

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Male

Age: 6 - 12 months

Size: Large

Hero

Breed: Beagle

Gender: Male

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Medium

Sam

Breed: Jack Russell

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Small

Tommy

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Male

Age: 6 - 12 months

Size: Large

Diego

Breed: German Shepherd

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Large

Pops

Breed: Border Collie

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Medium

Sparkle

Breed: Caucasian Shepherd

Gender: Female

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Giant

Anna

Breed: Crosssbreed

Gender: Female

Age: 1 - 2 years

Size: Medium

Peter

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Male

Age: 1 - 2 years

Size: Medium

Nellie

Breed: French Bulldog

Gender: Female

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Small

Jasper

Breed: Kerry Blue

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Medium

Prince

Breed: Belgian Shepherd cross

Gender: Male

Age: 6 - 12 months

Size: Medium

Ginger

Breed: Italian Corso cross

Gender: Female

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Giant

Riley

Breed: Siberian Husky cross

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Large

Whitney

Breed: Akita cross

Gender: Female

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Large

Milo

Breed: Lurcher cross

Gender: Male

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Large

Storm

Breed: Akita

Gender: Female

Age: 8+ years

Size: Medium

Cassie

Breed: Border Collie

Gender: Female

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Medium

Fox

Breed: Trailhound cross

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Large

Luna

Breed: German Shepherd

Gender: Female

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Large

Milo

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Giant

Jarvis

Breed: Labrador Retriever cross

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Large

Frankie

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Male

Age: 1 - 2 years

Size: Large

Kyro

Breed: Rottweiler

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Giant

Jake (Underdog)

Breed: Dobermann

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Large

Hughie

Breed: German Shepherd

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Large