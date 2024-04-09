Pet food business launches frozen meals through Ocado

Making a bold entrance into the market, Ted’s Bowl has secured a major listing with Ocado.com.

Ted’s Bowl's full range comprises nutritionally tailored ready meals for adult dogs, senior dogs, puppies, adult cats, and kittens delivered direct to your door through Ocado.

Salmon and chicken for cats

The meals are made with best quality ingredients, prime cuts of meat, fish, and poultry (minimum 70% for dogs and 98% for cats), mixed with seasonal British vegetables, and augmented with additional vitamins and minerals.

The recipes do not contain bone, grains, fillers, or preservatives and The Ted’s Bowl range comes in fully recyclable microwavable containers with resealable lids.

For dogs, pet owners can choose from Lamb with Garden Mint, Chicken with Carrots, Beef with Sweet Potato, and Venison with Blackberries while cat lovers can select Just Beef, Just Salmon, and Salmon with Chicken.

Meri La Bella, Ocado’s Pet Food Buyer, said: “We know that a key reason why our customers love shopping at Ocado is because of our extensive range.

"With the launch of Ted’s Bowl, our all-important family pets can enjoy even more choice and diversity in what they eat too. The convenience of quality frozen ready meals that can be cooked in the microwave straight from the freezer is very appealing and we think they will be the next big thing in pet food”.

Ted's Bowl has a new range of meals

Sara Pearson, Co-Founder of Ted’s Bowl, added: “With the surge in pet numbers, a new wave of pet parents is emerging. They're young, urban, and eager to provide the best nutrition for their beloved cats and dogs. These shoppers are familiar in their own lives with quality ready meals with brands such a Cook and byRuby, so recognise the convenience in giving a superior balanced ready meal to their pets. Ted’s Bowl is both fine dining and responsible dining for dogs and cats.”