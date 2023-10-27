Self-pouring and 'shelf-talking' Birmingham wine bar offering new rosé and small plates deal

Vagabond, Birmingham

Vagabond, Colmore Row, Birmingham, has unique self-pour machines and "shelf talkers'" with tasting notes as a guide. When they find a wine they fancy guests can simply tap a card to taste.

Founded and thriving in London, the Colmore Row Vagabond is the first outside the capital.

With a focus on wine pairings, Vagabond has now launched its Rosé and Small Plates offer which allows two guests to sample two different rosés and choose a favourite to enjoy the bottle. From dry and complex to light and lifted, the rosés on offer include Vagabond winery English Rosé, Chateau Saint Martin, No2 Rosé, Gianni Masciarelli Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo and Les Grands Cedres, Rosé d'Anjou.

This will then be complemented with a choice of three small plates for £45.

The small plates include Truffle Arancini with a mushroom béchamel, Homemade Meatballs with parmesan and a rich tomato sauce, Roasted Cauliflower, Burrata di Puglia IGP, Chorizo with a Vagabond red wine reduction, Tenderstem Broccoli, Sea Bream Ceviche, Pulpo Gallego, and Croquetas Iberico.*

Vagabond head of marketing Sophie Evans said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing this offer to our Birmingham location! It’s the perfect opportunity to showcase our versatile selection of rosé and how they can be perfectly paired with our delectable small plates.”