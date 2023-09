Plan to transform former Walsall Wood pub which has been shut for several years into new flats to be rejected

A proposal to transform a former Walsall Wood pub which has been shut for several years into new apartments looks set to be thrown out.

The former Boatman's Rest pub on High Street, Walsall Wood, Walsall (Photo: Google Street View). Walsall Council planning committee members are being recommended to refuse permission for the demolition of the Boatman’s Rest, in High Street, and build 16 apartments in its place.