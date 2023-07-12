Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton's Royal Oak in running to be named Marston's pub of the year

By John CorserWolverhamptonFood and DrinkPublished: Comments

A Wolverhampton pub is in the running to be Marston's pub of the year.

The Royal Oak at Chapel Ash
The Royal Oak at Chapel Ash

The award is part of the Great British Pub Awards which will be held in Manchester on September 19.

The Royal Oak in Compton Road, Chapel Ash is one of six on the shortlist for the award from the Wolverhampton-based chain along with The Cock and Magpie at Severn Side North, Bewdley.

Pubs from all over the country are up for awards which are organised by The Morning Advertiser trade newspaper and attracted hundreds of entries.

The Hare and Hounds in King's Heath, Birmingham, is a finalist in the Green King pub of the year category

Entertainment
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News