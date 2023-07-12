Wolverhampton's Royal Oak in running to be named Marston's pub of the year

The Royal Oak at Chapel Ash

The award is part of the Great British Pub Awards which will be held in Manchester on September 19.

The Royal Oak in Compton Road, Chapel Ash is one of six on the shortlist for the award from the Wolverhampton-based chain along with The Cock and Magpie at Severn Side North, Bewdley.

Pubs from all over the country are up for awards which are organised by The Morning Advertiser trade newspaper and attracted hundreds of entries.