Community pub in Willenhall set to reopen after £230k makeover

The County in Willenhall

The County on Walsall Street is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 175 pubs across England, Scotland, and Wales.

Behind the bar will be operator David Robins, who has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the hospitality industry, having run several other pubs for the past 12 years. He looks forward to welcoming old and new customers to The County and further cementing it as a community pillar.

Inside, the pub has been completely transformed with new furniture, flooring and soft furnishing throughout to ensure a more welcoming look and feel.

Both the front and back bars have also been revamped, with a pool and darts area installed in its function room with a new sound system.

The County’s garden will be completely transformed ready for the reopening on June 23, with new signage, lighting and furniture.

For opening night a weekend of entertainment is planned, starting with a live DJ on Friday night, followed by karaoke and live music on Saturday from Jo Safina.

Mr Robins said: “The pub looks fantastic, and I can’t believe the transformation. I’m really excited to get behind the bar, welcome back all the customers and support the local community. I will be starting off by collecting food for a local food bank and donations to get a defibrillator installed.

“Pubs are the hub of their community, and I can’t wait to start this new adventure.”

The County will also offer a full sports package with Sky Sports, BT Sports and horse racing as well as hosting a pool and darts team.

Customers can expect to enjoy frequent entertainment such as quiz nights and karaoke, as well as a regular schedule of charity events to support local causes. Mr Robins' first aim is to raise money to install a lifesaving defibrillator at The County, as well as a stab wound kit.

Matthew Gurney, operations director for Proper Pubs, said: “I’m really excited about the opening of the County! The team have worked hard on the refurbishment, and we’re just finalising the finishing touches, ready to open in just a couple of weeks’ time.