Crunch time at Walsall pub as it puts on 'bottomless crisps' offer

The Watering Trough in Walsall is hosting bottomless crisps events on Saturdays.

Taking place every Saturday between 2pm and 7pm, The Watering Trough will put on an unlimited feast of crisps for guests to gorge on for an hour and a half.

Enjoying the bottomless crisps will cost £10 and the pub will also provide bread, butter, and sauces so people can build their own butties.

A representative of the pub on Ablewell Street said: "Are you ready for the best 90 minutes of your life?

"Every Saturday between 2pm and 7pm, get yourselves over to The Watering Trough. Let us guide you through the most awesome deal for you savoury crisp connoisseurs.

"From Walkers Cheese & Onion to Roast Beef Monster Munch, we have an array of crisps to munch on.

"We have bread, sauces and butter to build your own butties! All this for £10! Fill ur boots because when we say unlimited, we mean unlimited for the whole 90 mins!