Morrisons 'looking to bring PRIME drinks into stores'

Prime Drinks. Photo: Sunil Midda

The viral drink, launched at the beginning of 2022 by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul, has caused hysteria among teenagers trying to get hold of the bottles, which retail at £1.99.

It has been seen in convenience stores reselling for as much as £20, and even seen on eBay listings for £50 per bottle.

And it could be introduced in Morrisons stores with a spokesman saying: "We are looking to bring PRIME into stores.

"Dates are still to be confirmed so there's nothing further to update."