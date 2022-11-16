Find out how World Cup fans can score a limited edition McDelivery bag from McDonald's

The limited edition McDelivery bags

From Saturday, UK customers can get their hands on the bags, inspired by some of the UK’s biggest UK sporting icons.

McDonald's says: "The collector’s items will be available to those lucky few who order a McDelivery via the My McDonald’s App on England and Wales match days during the World Cup."

The bags will sport memories from superstars such as Phil Foden and broadcaster Laura Woods looking back at famous World Cup moments throughout history.

Only a limited run of bags will be created, and McDonald's says customers will need to order on the app between November 19 and 19th December 19 to stand a chance of getting their hands on one.

The merchandise release follows McDonald’s latest campaign in collaboration with FareShare – the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste. To ensure more families can enjoy a meal and the match together this winter, McDonald’s says it will fund the redistribution of over one million meals to people across the country who need it most.

McDonald’s is also donating 100 reward points for every single order made via the McDonald’s app on Wales and England football match days between November 19 and December 19. This equates to the redistribution of two meals for every five orders made through the app. The funding will help FareShare to get surplus food from across the food industry to nearly 9,500 frontline charities and community groups.

England and Manchester City superstar Phil Foden said: “McDonald’s and FareShare are making sure more than one million meals get to people across the country who need them most.

Phil Foden with one of the bags

"I’ve got some great memories of watching football as a kid, surrounded by family and friends. I really hope that this partnership means more families can enjoy a good meal this winter and create some amazing memories of their own. It’s such an important issue and I was happy to help out.”

McDonald’s has been a partner of FareShare since 2020, helping it with its mission to redistribute surplus food to charities and community groups in areas that are in most need of support. Since 2020 McDonald’s UK has funded the redistribution of the equivalent of over 11 million meals through charitable donations.

Sports presenter Laura Woods said: “Sport has an amazing way of transporting us back to specific moments from our past. Not just the action on the pitch, but where we were watching and who we shared that moment with. It’s surreal that one of the moments that inspired me to pursue a career in sport will be on a McDelivery bag! I hope it helps to raise funds for such a great cause.”

Alistair Macrow, chief executive officer for McDonald's UK & Ireland, said: “Supporting the communities we serve is a top priority for our business. Together with our franchisees, we’ve already been able to fund the redistribution of 11 million meals to families in the greatest need through our partnership with FareShare. Never has this support been needed more.

"The latest phase of the partnership means we can continue to help those who need it most this winter and ensure more families can enjoy a meal and the match together.”