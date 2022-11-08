Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bella Italia to serve up £5 pizzas all month - where to find your local restaurant

By Lauren HillWolverhamptonFood and DrinkPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Family restaurant Bella Italia is serving up pizzas for a budget price this month.

Bella Italia's margherita pizza.
Bella Italia's margherita pizza.
Bella Italia's margherita pizza.

Diners can enjoy a whole 12" pizza for £5 from Monday to Wednesday throughout November – this includes the vegan, gluten free and 'go lighter' pizzas too.

The offer only applies to the classic Margherita, but those taking up the deal can choose to add toppings for an additional price.

On top of that, a side order of garlic Dough Balls, fries, or salad – or a glass of traditional Limoncello – will cost an extra £3.75 only.

The Italian restaurant chain has three Black Country restaurants at:

  • Bentley retail park, Wolverhampton

  • Wolverhampton Street, Walsall

  • De Vare Village, Dudley

The offer is not valid at the Birmingham city centre branch. For more terms and conditions, visit bellaitalia.co.uk.

Bella Italia is also still running its discounted meals for kids offer.

Kids can also eat for £1 when an adult main is bought from 4-6pm, Monday-Thursday. The offer includes a three-course meal and fruit water, with meals suitable for children aged two to 11.

Entertainment
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Walsall
Dudley
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News