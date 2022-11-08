Bella Italia to serve up £5 pizzas all month - where to find your local restaurant

Bella Italia's margherita pizza.

Diners can enjoy a whole 12" pizza for £5 from Monday to Wednesday throughout November – this includes the vegan, gluten free and 'go lighter' pizzas too.

The offer only applies to the classic Margherita, but those taking up the deal can choose to add toppings for an additional price.

On top of that, a side order of garlic Dough Balls, fries, or salad – or a glass of traditional Limoncello – will cost an extra £3.75 only.

The Italian restaurant chain has three Black Country restaurants at:

Bentley retail park, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Street, Walsall

De Vare Village, Dudley

The offer is not valid at the Birmingham city centre branch. For more terms and conditions, visit bellaitalia.co.uk.

Bella Italia is also still running its discounted meals for kids offer.