Thousands join Digbeth Dining Club's 10th anniversary celebrations

Digbeth Dining Club's celebrated its 10th anniversary at Bantock Park on Saturday after a series of pop-up events at Himley Hall, Merry Hill's Waterfront, Stafford and Lichfield.
The events were organised to acknowledge the formation of the immensely popular Digbeth Dining Club on a car park in Birmingham a decade ago.
To celebrate, the brains behind the Digbeth site, which has since closed, decided to go on a tour across the Midlands – calling at 15 sites.
More than 2,700 tickets were sold in advance of the event, with hundreds more expected to attend.
Andy Morris, 35, who lives in Ettingshall Park in Wolverhampton, said it was a "great day out with excellent food and drink".
He said: " We had a great afternoon out, there were loads of people there but the queues were quick and the rain stayed away.
"The food was so tasty, the drinks were flowing and the music was playing.There was plenty of entertainment for the kids like hula-hooping and bubbles."