Thousands join Digbeth Dining Club's 10th anniversary celebrations

Stuart Bates and Samantha Perks enjoy the selection of food on offer

Digbeth Dining Club's celebrated its 10th anniversary at Bantock Park on Saturday after a series of pop-up events at Himley Hall, Merry Hill's Waterfront, Stafford and Lichfield.

Charlotte Grant-Gordon, Garry Esson, Michael Esson and Ann-Marie Esson from Wolverhampton

Project Hoop at the event

The events were organised to acknowledge the formation of the immensely popular Digbeth Dining Club on a car park in Birmingham a decade ago.

Rachel Conlisk from Spinsonic Circus enthrals the children

To celebrate, the brains behind the Digbeth site, which has since closed, decided to go on a tour across the Midlands – calling at 15 sites.

DJ Amz from London with pals Sanj Majhu and Parum Sangha

More than 2,700 tickets were sold in advance of the event, with hundreds more expected to attend.

Andy Morris, 35, who lives in Ettingshall Park in Wolverhampton, said it was a "great day out with excellent food and drink".

He said: " We had a great afternoon out, there were loads of people there but the queues were quick and the rain stayed away.