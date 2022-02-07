Kidderminster hotel adds Queen's favourite drink to the menu so visitors can toast Platinum Jubilee

Brockencote Hall in Kidderminster

Brockencote Hall Hotel is celebrating the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's reign by holding several events throughout the year as well as planting trees for the Queen's Green Canopy project.

On Sunday Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne and visitors the the Eden Hotel Collection property can now raise a glass of Dubonnet, reportedly her favourite tipple, to her.

Managing director at The Eden Hotel Collection said: "The Platinum Jubilee is a such a special moment for the Monarchy and our country and we want to make sure we put on a host of celebrations befitting of the milestone.

"Staff at our hotels are all very much looking forward to the events that will be planned throughout the year."

He added: "It will be a chance for both them and the community to mark her extraordinary 70 years on the throne – a milestone that has never happened before.

"We are also particularly excited to be taking part in The Queen’s Green Canopy as part of our plans to create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s long reign, and hope to be able to share further news on this in the coming months."