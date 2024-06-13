Beer and blues at brewery festival this summer

The event will be running at Fixed Wheel Brewery at Long Lane Trading Estate, Blackheath from June 28 to 30.

The line-up of blues musicians to perform in the brewery taproom has yet to be announced.

Fixed Wheel offers regular live music through the year. Electric Pollen will be performing on Saturday, June 15 at 6.30pm.

The brewery, which produces a wide range of craft and cask ales, was started in 2014 by keen cyclist Scott Povey who gives most of his beers a cycling-related name.