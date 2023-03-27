50 things to do this Easter holidays: Your guide to keep the family entertained

Ranging from Easter egg hunts, to fun days, fairs and more - here is a guide to 50 events being held around the Easter holidays.

Alice in Easter Wonderland, Dudley Canal - Friday, April 7 - Monday, April 10 - Visitors will collect a goodie bag and jump aboard the themed boat trip which will take them on a fabulous journey through the tunnels and caverns, with hidden Easter eggs along the way and prizes up for grabs. A great day out for families.

£11.80 per person. Under 3’s go free.

Event information can be found online: dudleycanaltrust.org.uk/alice-in-wonderland.

Blooming Marvellous Easter, Black Country Living Museum - Saturday, April 1 - Sunday, April 16 - To welcome in Spring and celebrate Easter, the Black Country Living Museum is giving guests the chance to join historic characters in the canalside village and take part in a host of activities, along with the usual museum favourites.

Entry during the Easter holidays is general admission, unchained annual passes can be used for entry.

Event and booking information can be found online: bclm.com/blooming-marvellous.

Easter Eggstravaganza Family Funday, Wolverhampton Racecourse - Monday, April 10 - This is the perfect opportunity to get together with friends and family. With free activities and free entry for kids, there is plenty to do for all ages. There will also be several exciting races to keep the adults entertained. There will be plenty going on to keep everyone entertained such as a circus, face painting, bouncy castles and more.

All children under 18 go free. Family bundles, adult admission and other ticket types are available online: wolverhampton-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/easter-family-fun-day-monday-10-april.

Easter at the Valley, Sandwell Valley Country Park - Saturday, April 1 - Monday, April 10: Guests will have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny in his burrow for an extra special family experience. Ticket holders will get exclusive access to the Rabbit Village attraction - making them the first to meet the bunnies in ​their new village homes. Mr E Bunny will be waiting in his rabbit house with his springtime helpers ready to greet families and children and give out chocolate gifts. Food and drink will be available along with further entertainment and an Easter trail to navigate.

Entry prices: Adult tickets are £6 each, children aged 2-12 are £8 each, and under 2's are £4 each.

Event and booking information can be found online: visitsandwell.com/whats-on/easter-at-the-valley.

Easter bank holiday Extravaganza, Wonderland - Friday, April 7 - Monday, April 10 - Guests will be able to have a fun time by taking part in party time with Hatter and friends, take part in an Easter tea party, watch a wonderland Easter show, meet and greet the Easter rabbit, with lots of prizes treat bags to be won on the day.

Entry prices: Adult £15 each, child £15 each, under 2's - free, OAP £14 each, family ticket of two adults and three children £75.

Full event and ticket information is on the Wonderland website: wonderlandmidlands.co.uk/easter/.

Easter at West Midland Safari Park - Saturday, April 1 - Sunday, April 16 - Bramble the Bunny is returning for Easter and to celebrate the park's 50th birthday. Guests will be able to take part in a 20-minute show, which includes fun, games and dancing, sure to get everyone to hop onto their feet! Plenty more will be available on visits including trails, photo points, competitions and meet & greet opportunities with Bramble.

Full event and ticket information including additional services along can be found online: wmsp.co.uk/wmsp-events/easter.

Oak Park Walsall Wood Easter Big bounce, Oak Park Active Living Centre - Tuesday, April 4 - Kids will be able to take part in a fun, active big bounce day. Activities include inflatable wipeout games, slides, assault courses with 15 different inflatables to play, bounce, slide, race. Pre-booking is a must as these events have limited capacity. Along with the bouncing activities, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt / Rodeo Sheep / Easter Egg charity Raffle for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Event and admission details can be found online: ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/walsall/oak-park-active-living-centre/oak-park-walsall-wood-easter-big-bounce.

Stourbridge Easter Big Bounce, Crystal Leisure Centre - Wednesday, April 12 - Kids will be able to take part in a fun, active big bounce day. Activities include inflatable wipeout games, slides, assault courses with 15 different inflatables to play, bounce, slide, race. Pre-booking is a must as these events have limited capacity. Along with the bouncing activities, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt / Rodeo Sheep / Easter Egg charity Raffle for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Event and admission details can be found online: ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/stourbridge/crystal-leisure-centre/stourbridge-easter-big-bounce

Sing-a-long-a Encanto, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - Saturday, April 8 - ENCANTO, a tale of an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the ENCANTO. Sing your heart out with the live host, who will teach you some dance moves, help you create some magic and show you how to use your free interactive props bag. This is a screening of the film, not a live stage show.

Event and ticket booking information is on the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre website: grandtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/sing-a-long-a-encanto

Easter Little Skippers, Dudley Canal - Thursday, April 13 - Saturday, April 15 - Little ones are welcomed to enjoy some fun-filled crafts. Children can also enjoy some quiet in the book corner where storytelling volunteers will be on hand to share tales of Easter adventures and creatures. Little Skipper’s Explorer park is also open every day of the holidays.

Tickets for the activity room are available for just £3.50 per child, adults and under 1s are free.

Full event and ticket booking information is available online: dudleycanaltrust.org.uk/little-skippers

Bloxwich Easter Big Bounce, Bloxwich Active Living Centre - Friday, April 14 - Kids will be able to take part in a fun, active big bounce day. Activities include inflatable wipeout games, slides, assault courses with 15 different inflatables to play, bounce, slide, race. Pre-booking is a must as these events have limited capacity. Along with the bouncing activities, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt / Rodeo Sheep / Easter Egg charity Raffle for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Event and admission details can be found online: ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/walsall/bloxwich-active-living-centre/bloxwich-easter-big-bounce

Easter Crafting, Ikea Wednesbury - Monday, April 3 - Thursday, April 6 - The Ikea store in Wednesbury will be holding Easter crafting activities for all to enjoy. The crafting will be taking place in the living rooms department. No registration is required.

Date and times are available online: ikea.com/gb/en/stores/events/ikea-wednesbury/easter-crafting

Easter Egg-venture, Lower Drayton Farm, Stafford - Saturday, April 1 - Sunday, April 16 - ‘Spring’ into action this Easter break with a family visit to PLAY@ Lower Drayton Farm. Many activities will be on offer including an Easter sports day, live show, crafting, golden egg challenge, a scavenger hunt and much more.

Individual tickets from £13.00 per person. Family tickets from £50.00. Under 2's free.

Full event and booking information can be found online: playatthefarm.co.uk/easter-fun

Amblecote British Legion Family Easter Party - Friday, April 7 - Guests are welcome to go and support their local club with an evening of family fun and entertainment!

There will be a disco, games, prizes to be won, a photobooth and an Easter bonnet parade.

Tickets are £2 per child and adults go free.

Full event and ticket information can be found on the Facebook page: facebook.com/amblecoteroyalbritishlegion

Easter Eggstravaganza, Hartlebury Castle - Friday, April 7 - Monday, April 10 - Eggsplorers are welcome to explore the beautiful grounds of the castle whilst they hunt for hidden eggs and surprises. Everyone who takes part in the egg hunt will get a chocolatey treat at the end to enjoy. Guests will also be able to decorate their own Easter bag to take home, settle in for an Easter themed story plus much more.

Whole site admission + £6 per child for Easter Egg hunt (includes chocolate prize). £1.50 booking fee per transaction

Full event and booking information can be found online: hartleburycastle.com/event/easter-2023

Easter craft fair, Pattingham Village Hall - Sunday, April 9 - A fun filled day of children's activities on Easter Sunday, including an Easter egg hunt, an Easter bonnet competition as well as over 20 wonderful craft stalls.

£1 Entry Fundraiser Donation

Full event information can be found on Facebook: facebook.com/events/pattingham-village-hall/easter

Egg-cited for Easter, Rodbaston Animal Zone - Saturday, April 1 - Sunday, April 16 - Rodbaston Animal Zone is open every day throughout the Easter half term and is a great family day out. Guests are welcomed to meet the animals, listen to animal talks, visit the craft room and grab a bite to eat in the visitor centre. An added bonus for this event is that you can book your slot to feed the lambs!

General admission: Adults £8.00, Children £6.00, Concessions £6.00. Lamb feeding: £2.00 + booking fee per child

Full event and booking information can be found on the Facebook page: facebook.com/RodbastonAnimalZone/events

Wightwick Manor and Gardens, Wolverhampton - Saturday, April 1 - Monday, April 10 - Join the Easter adventures at Wightwick from April 1 to 10. There will be a fun packed activity sheet and a great selection of activities across the gardens for the family to enjoy.

The price of the trail is £3 per participant and includes a trail map, pencil and don't forget, you can choose from either a chocolate egg or a vegan and Free From chocolate egg

Full information can be found on the website: nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/birmingham-west-midlands/wightwick-manor-and-gardens/events/

Easter egg hunt at Dudmaston Hall - Sunday, April 2 - Sunday, April 16 (Excluding Fridays and Saturdays) - Make your way along the trail and find nature-inspired activities for the whole family. Explore the orchard and garden at Dudmaston. Prices are £3 per trail which includes an Easter trail sheet, pencil, bunny ears and Rainforest Alliance Certified dairy or vegan and Free From chocolate egg.

Full information can be found on the website: nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/shropshire-staffordshire/dudmaston/events/

Easter egg hunt at Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses - Friday, April 7 - Monday, April 10 - Guests are welcomed to make their way along the trail and find nature-inspired activities for the whole family, including exploring the gardens and caves at the Rock Houses. Prices are £3 per trail which includes an Easter trail sheet, pencil, bunny ears and Rainforest Alliance Certified dairy or vegan and Free From chocolate egg.

Full information can be found on the website: nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/shropshire-staffordshire/kinver-edge-and-the-rock-houses/events

Easter egg hunt at Moseley Old Hall - Friday, March 31 - Sunday, April 16 - Guests are welcomed to make their way along the trail and find activities for the whole family, including exploring the beautiful grounds of Moseley Old Hall. Prices are £3 per trail which includes an Easter trail sheet, pencil, bunny ears and Rainforest Alliance Certified dairy or vegan and Free From chocolate egg.

Full information can be found on the website: nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/shropshire-staffordshire/moseley-old-hall/events

Easter egg hunt at Biddulph Grange Garden - Saturday, April 1 - Sunday, April 16 - Follow the fun family friendly activity trail through the garden filled with activities for young and older. Once you have completed the trail don't forget to collect your chocolate reward at the Easter tent. There are 10 activity stations for you to enjoy, including potting a seed to take home, cloud spotting and welly-wanging.

Full information can be found on the website: nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/shropshire-staffordshire/biddulph-grange-garden/events

Easter egg hunt at Shugborough Estate - Saturday, April 1 - Sunday, April 16 - Visit Shugborough Estate this Easter for a fun filled Nature Adventure, with a chocolatey surprise. Follow the Easter Trail, and try your hand at being a weather presenter, getting crafty or find the giant bird's nest. Make sure you stop by the farmyard, where you may see some springtime Southdown Lambs or Dorking Chickens, and don’t forget to head into the gardens and parkland so see spring blooms come to life.

The price of the trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil, bunny ears and a chocolate egg at the end.

Full information can be found on the website: nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/shropshire-staffordshire/shugborough-estate/events

Easter Fun at Cadbury World - Saturday, April 1 - Sunday, April 16 - Join Mr Cadbury’s Parrot on his swashbuckling adventure to find the golden egg in his brand new live show. On the Bank Holiday Weekend, from April 7 to 10 as well as the swashbuckling stage show there will also be a special visit from the Easter Bunny who will lay out an Easter trail with a special prize at the end. Little visitors are also encouraged to showcase their artistic skills by arriving in their own Easter Bonnet for a parade in reception at 2pm. Plus, visitors of all ages will also have the chance to meet and greet the iconic Cadbury characters throughout the day.

Full event information and booking details can be found online: cadburyworld.co.uk/whats-on/upcoming-events/mr-cadbury-s-parrot-swashbuckling-adventure

Easter at Weston Park - Monday, April 11 - Sunday, April 24 - The entire estate opens for a great day out this Easter! From tours of the house to discovering forest friends hiding out in the grounds, from art exhibitions to classic cars there really is something for everyone at Weston this Easter. Enjoy woodland walks, soaking up the fresh air, taking in breathtaking views and strolling through the gorgeous gardens.

Full information can be found on the website: weston-park.com/easter

Easter Eggspress, Statfold Railway - Wednesday, April 5 - Sunday, April 16 - If you are looking for an eggciting day out with the family that's a bit different, head down to Statfold this Easter. You can hop aboard the Easter Eggspress for rides around the stunning countryside railway. Explore Statfold's award-winning Roundhouse Locomotive Museum or let off some steam in Toby's Barn Soft Play and other outdoor play areas. Plus, Easter marks the opening of the new Mease Valley Light Railway line for a journey to the Mease Valley Woods! Here you can take a stroll and attempt an Easter egg hunt!

Admission details: Adult from £13.95, child from £11.95, Family (two adults and two children) from £45, under 2's from £5, Senior (65 years+) from £10.95, Carer from £10.95

Full event and booking details can be found online: statfold.com/eastereggspress

Easter Eggtravaganza, Selly Manor Museum - Monday, April 3 - Friday, April 14 - Hop on down to Selly Manor this Easter for eggcellent activities inspired by Peter Rabbit, Miss Tiggywinkle, Jeremy Fisher, and friends. Eggsplore the garden and take part in our fantastic egg hunt, get creative and create some eggstremely cool Easter-themed crafts plus play games in the lovely Selly Manor garden. Plus you can visit the Tudor manor for dressing up, a family trail and lots of hands on experiences.

Tickets: Adults £5, Concessions £4, Children £3, Family (two adults and three children) £15, Under 3s free.

Full event and booking information can be found online: sellymanormuseum.org.uk/events/2023-04-03/easter-extravaganza

The Mad Hatter's Tea Party, Churnet Valley Railway - Friday, April 7 - Monday, April 10 - Tumble down the rabbit hole and discover the Mad Hatter's Tea Party at the Churnet Valley Railway this Easter. Brought to you by the same team as the hugely successful Polar Express Train Ride. Why not dress up as you join the most beloved characters from Wonderland for a truly thrilling tea party? There will be meet and greet and photo opportunities with all of Wonderland’s inhabitants on the platform before the show, so make sure to keep your phones close at hand to capture the magic of Wonderland on your children's faces.

Prices: Adult £22, Child (aged 3-15) £15, Child 2 and under £7.50

Full event and booking information can be found online: trainteaparty.co.uk

Alice's Adventures to Wonderland, Telford Steam Railway - Saturday, April 8 - Monday, April 10 - Join Alice at Telford Steam Railway as she embarks on a journey down the rabbit hole for some incredible adventures on her way to Wonderland. Meet some new friends and some not-so-friendly characters whilst you enjoy a magical interactive show before joining the Mad Hatter's tea party for some light ‘eat me, drink me’ refreshments.

Prices: Adult £22.50, Child £22.50

Full event and booking information can be found online: telfordsteamrailway.co.uk/alicesadventuretowonderland

Giant Easter Egg Trail, Shrewsbury - Monday, April 3 - Sunday, April 16 - Forget the mini eggs this Easter - giant eggs are taking over Shrewsbury! Twelve 1.5m high eggs have been hidden across Shrewsbury's town centre. Find them all and solve the Easter riddle to be in with the chance of winning one of five £100 vouchers for a Shrewsbury business of your choice. Find the eggs at the following locations: The Darwin Centre, St Alkmund's Place, Shoplatch, Wyle Cop, St Julian Friars, Mardol, The Parade Shops, Victoria Quay, The Square, Shrewsbury Library, Shrewsbury Train Station and Abbey Foregate. Pick up the Easter Trail postcard and map from many Shrewsbury town centre businesses, including Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, and Shrewsbury Library.

Full event details and information on accessing the map virtually can be found online: originalshrewsbury.co.uk/events/easter-trail

Easter trains with Cambrian Heritage Railways - Saturday, April 8 - Sunday, April 9 - Join Cambrian Heritage Railways for a spectacular trip from Oswestry Station to Weston Wharf where there will be an Easter Hunt and a Easter Egg to take home. Guests will experience a journey along the newly opened extension to Weston Wharf. On arrival they will be able to take part in the Easter hunt where the children will get a chocolate Easter egg to take home.

Full event and ticket booking information can be found online: oneoswestry.co.uk/event/easter-trains-with-cambrian-heritage-railways/

Easter fun day, Oswestry Market, Bailey Head - Friday, April 7 - A family fun event will be held to celebrate Easter with entertainment for all including children's rides, entertainment, prizes on offer and more. You can enjoy an Easter hunt, storytelling, mascots, children’s face-painting, inflatable slide, donkeys and children's rides. The bustling street and indoor markets will be open too with plenty of delicious treats, gifts and crafts.

Easter Adventure Quest at Boscobel House - Saturday, April 1 - Sunday, April 16 - Explore the grounds and gardens to hunt for clues and challenges and discover traditional Easter games. Track down the Easter eggs and you’ll be rewarded with an adventurer’s certificate and a tasty chocolate treat from their partner, Love Cocoa. As well as the adventure quest, there's so much more to enjoy such as the new playground, explore the 17th century garden and enjoy the tearoom.

The quest costs £2, which you can pay when you arrive at the site. This is in addition to the normal ticket price.

Admission tickets range on days people visit.

Full event and ticket details can be found online: english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/boscobel-house-easter-adventure-quest-1-16-april-2023

Easter egg hunt at Attingham Park - Saturday, March 25 - Sunday, April 16 - Make your way along the trail and find nature-inspired activities for the whole family. The price of the trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil, bunny ears and a chocolate egg, or a vegan and Free From chocolate egg. Older children can join the Hive Mind and take on the challenge of working out the bee language cypher. This extra loop of the trail takes you over the river and around the Woodland Walk before re-joining the main trail route.

Full details and booking information can be found on the website: nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/shropshire-staffordshire/attingham-park/events

Easter egg hunt at Benthall Hall - Friday, April 7 - Monday, April 10 - Make your way along the trail and find nature-inspired activities for the whole family. The trail takes place between April 7 and 10, from 12.30pm to 4.30pm, so come along and explore the garden at Benthall. Prices are £3 per trail which includes an Easter trail sheet, pencil, bunny ears and Rainforest Alliance Certified dairy or vegan and Free From chocolate egg.

Booking is not required for the Easter trail, but you do need to pre-book a free car park space if you're planning to visit during the bank holiday weekend.

Full event details and booking information for parking can be found online: nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/shropshire-staffordshire/benthall-hall/events

Children's Easter Trail, Dorothy Clive Garden - Friday, April 7 - Sunday, April 16 - Follow the trail around the garden whilst filling in the quiz sheet. When you have completed it hand it into the Gift Room to collect an Easter treat. Easter Craft Activities will be available in the Wildlife Hub – children must be supervised at all times.

Entry prices: Adults £11, Children aged 5-17 £2, and children 4 and under free

Full event details can be found online: dorothyclivegarden.co.uk/events/event/childrens-easter-trail

Dragon Egg hunt, Hawkstone Park Follies - Saturday, April 1 - Sunday, April 16 - A fun interactive trail where guests are encouraged to discover the eggs hidden around the trail in the dragon woods.

Full event and booking details can be found online: hawkstoneparkfollies.co.uk/events-tickets/easter-2023

Easter Adventure quest at Stokesay Castle - Saturday, April 1 - Sunday, April 16 - Guests are welcomed to join for a cracking adventure quest at Stokesay Castle this Easter holiday. Explore the grounds and gardens to hunt for clues and challenges and discover traditional Easter games. Track down the Easter eggs and you’ll be rewarded with an adventurer’s certificate and a tasty chocolate treat from their partner, Love Cocoa.

The quest costs £2, which you can pay when you arrive at the site. This is in addition to the normal ticket price.

Full event and booking details can be found on the website: english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/stokesay-castle-easter-adventure-quest-1-16-april-2023

Easter Eggstravaganza, National Forest Adventure Farm - Saturday, April 1 - Friday, April 14 - Easter fun on the farm! Follow the woodland trail to meet the Easter Bunny, and take part in brand new activities such as super sand art, Easter shortbread decorating and egg-citing magic shows for all the family!

Full event and ticket information can be found online: adventurefarm.co.uk/event/easter/

Insomnia, The Gaming Festival - NEC Birmingham - Friday, April 7 - Monday, April 10 - Anyone wanting to get away from the Easter festivities can enjoy the Insomnia gaming festival! Play the latest games, take part in tournaments, meet creators and voice actors, pick up some gaming merch and much, much more. Described as the UK's largest LAN party - the event is not one to be missed for gaming enthusiasts.

Full event and ticket information can be found online: insomnia.seetickets.com/tour/insomnia

Easter at Warwick Castle - Saturday, April 1 - Sunday, April 16 - The trebuchet returns to Warwick Castle in a new show in the riverside arena for Easter 2023. There's also The Falconer’s Quest swooping into the castle grounds. Julia Donaldson's dragon Zog is back with his Quest for a Golden Star trail and there's the castle, grounds and dungeons to explore too.

Full event details and booking information can be found online: warwick-castle.com/explore/events/easter

Easter Family Fun Day, Coracle Inn, Shrewsbury - Saturday, April 8 - A family fun day for all with music, games, soft play, a bouncy castle and much more. Lots of Easter eggs will be up for grabs.

Thomas Land 15th anniversary, Drayton Manor Park - Saturday, April 1 - Sunday, April 30 - Guests are being welcomed to join throughout April for a month packed full of birthday celebrations with Thomas & Friends as they commemorate the 15th anniversary of Europe's only Thomas Land! Entertainment includes birthday party balcony shows, a Thomas & friends Easter hunt, street entertainment and more.

Full event and ticket details can be found on the website: draytonmanor.co.uk/theme-park/events/easter

An Egg-cellent Easter experience at Twycross Zoo - Saturday, April 1 - Sunday, April 16 - visitors to the Zoo will be able to enjoy Twycross Zoo’s all-new event, Hello Spring – a celebration of Easter, which invites families to experience a whole host of new and egg-citing activities. Little animal lovers will be able to take to the skies and learn how to fly in Twycross Zoo’s first ever acrobatic-themed workshop. During the workshop, a team of acrobats will teach children lifts and tricks that are inspired by birds at the Zoo, before little ones have the chance to experience what it’s like to live with all feet off the ground on the child-friendly aerial hoop. For those that love completing an egg hunt during Easter, look no further as the keepers are inviting eagle-eyed visitors to complete The Great Twycross Egg Hunt during their visit. Detectives can pick up a guide on arrival before setting off on an adventure to spot several mislaid important eggs and learn all about the animals and birds at the Zoo who lay eggs.

Event and ticket booking information can be found online: twycrosszoo.org/news/brand-new-an-egg-celent-experience-this-easter-at-twycross-zoo

Easter Jungle Eggsplorers at Dudley Zoo and Castle - Saturday, April 1 - Sunday, April 16 - Dudley Zoo and Castle is inviting visitors to become Jungle Eggsplorers this Easter. The Castle Hill attraction has a cracking variety of activities lined up for the school holidays, including an interactive trail around the 40-acre site to hunt out the zoo’s most interesting egg-laying animals, while searching for giant eggs along the way.

Full event details and booking information can be found online: dudleyzoo.org.uk/plan-your-visit/fun-at-dzc

Egg-cellent Easter on the Severn Valley Railway - Thursday, April 6 - Sunday, April 10 - The Severn Valley Railway is preparing for a ‘cracking’ Easter for visitors of all ages, as it reopens the full line between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth in time for the school holidays. the railway will be challenging youngsters to take part in an Easter quiz, cracking clues, solving puzzles and spotting items as they travel along the line. Free trail sheets will be available from the booking office with every ticket, and every one that completes the trail will receive a sweet treat prize. Alongside the Easter trail, passengers will be asked to keep their eyes peeled as they travel the full length of the line hunting for items, history, people and more, with a bumper eye-spy booklet to accompany them on their journey.

Full event details and ticket information can be found online: svr.co.uk/whats-on

The Really Wild Egg Trail, Chester Zoo - Saturday, April 1 - Sunday, April 16 - Chester Zoo are calling all eggs-plorers! Join them this Easter for a trail like no other. Will you be able to find their giant flamingo egg? Uncover the hidden world of seahorse eggs? And discover how a butterfly hatches? They have hidden six giant animal eggs around the zoo… but they might not be the animals you would expect! Collect your map and follow their Really Wild Egg Trail to learn more about the incredible animals that start their lives in an egg!

Full event details and booking information can be found online: chesterzoo.org/easter

Easter Egg Hunt - Lightmoor Village - Wednesday, April 5 - Guests are welcomed to join the free and fun Easter trail with little ones and with the family. Chocolate eggs will be provided for children completing the trail.

Tibberton Easter egg hunt - Sunday, April 9 - The village Easter egg hunt is back. Guests are welcomed to join at the Sutherland Arms for the start of the Easter egg hunt.

Eggciting Easter Eggstravaganza at the Saddlers Centre, Walsall - Easter at the Saddlers Centre will be great fun with a free bricktastic Easter Eggstravaganza make and take workshop for children and giant brick pick full of thousands of colourful bricks, to make models of all size and description, till your heart’s content! With free face painting and fun in the ping pong parlour, guests are welcomed to head to the Saddlers Centre for free family fun.

Easter bonanza at Ludlow Racecourse - Sunday, April 2 and Monday, April 3 - Ludlow Racecourse will be opening its gates for family fun with its Easter event. Guaranteed to be a hit for all the family, this event is free entry on the Sunday between 12-4pm and has plenty of activities to keep children entertained including an Easter Egg hunt, face painting, colouring in station and a bouncy castle. There will also be an array of local food, drink, and independent stalls to browse and shop with. On Monday there will be plenty of Easter fun again with the return of the above activities and local stalls. There will be a variety of food and drink options including the Beefy Boys truck for all the burger fans out there, and there will also be a full day of racing action to experience. Children can enjoy using their own child-friendly race card and under-17s enter free when accompanied by an adult. Entry on the Monday for anyone 18+ is with a raceday ticket.