Christmas lights switch-on dates for Wolverhampton, Dudley, Walsall, Sandwell and more

Wolverhampton Christmas lights switch on 2021

The German Christmas Market has officially opened in Birmingham, signifying the start of the festive period across the West Midlands.

And for those looking to really get into the festive spirit, there are a host of Christmas light switch-ons planned this year.

Some details are being withheld by organisers, such as surprise guests and celebrity appearances, but we do have an extensive list of official dates at times.

Sandwell Council has released dates for nine switch-on events taking place throughout November and December.

Councillor Laura Rollins, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for tourism and leisure, said: "These switch-on events are a wonderful opportunity for family and friends to get together and start getting into a festive, Christmas spirit, something that is even more important in difficult times.

"They also play a huge role in encouraging people to visit and to do their Christmas shopping in a pleasant environment.

"That increased footfall is vital to many businesses including small, independent shops, cafes and restaurants at what, for many, is their busiest and most important time of year."

Wolverhampton always puts on a show in the city centre, and this year promises to be no different, with the Queen Square switch-on planned for November 19.

The fun will start at 3pm with a funfair and festive market on Dudley Street featuring real reindeer, face painting, food and drink and much more.

Three Christmas lights switch-on events are planned across Dudley

BBC star Hey Duggee will entertain the children and singer Tony Christie will serenade the crowd with hits including the famous ‘Is this the Way to Amarillo’ before joining the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE, and Father Christmas to switch on the lights at 6pm.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council cabinet member with responsibility for city events, said: "After a fantastic year of events in the city, the Christmas lights are a great way to end the year.

"The crowds have been growing year on year in each location with families enjoying the lights being switched on to mark the start of the countdown to Christmas - they really are great free events for all the family."

The fun doesn't end with switch-on events either, with Santa’s Grotto set to return to the Lower Mall of the Mander Centre between December 3 and 23.

And for those looking for some festive competition, a Nutcracker Trail with 14 full-size Nutcracker Soldiers to find will take over the streets of Wolverhampton city centre.

People can head over to www.nutcrackertrail.co.uk to find out more information and register to play.

The Nutcracker Trail runs from November 19 until December 22 and has prizes including a £1,000, £500 and £250 loaded Enjoy Wolverhampton Gift Card that can be spent in city centre businesses.

Sandwell Christmas lights switch-ons

Oldbury Civic Square 19 November 5pm to 7pm (switch-on 6.45pm)

Smethwick Council House 24 November 6pm to 7pm (switch-on 6.45pm)

Crankhall Lane, Friar Park 25 November 4pm to 7pm (switch-on 6pm)

Tipton (Unity Walk/Owen Street) 25 November 3pm to 6.30pm (switch-on 6.15pm)

Langley 26 November 5pm to 8pm (switch-on 6pm)

Wednesbury Town Centre 26 November 1pm to 5pm (switch-on 4.30pm)

West Bromwich Town Centre 26 November 3pm to 6pm (switch-on 5.15pm)

Bearwood, Lightwoods Park 2 December 5pm to 6pm (switch-on 5.30pm)

Blackheath Town Centre 2 December 5pm to 7pm (switch-on 6.45pm)

Wolverhampton Christmas lights switch-ons

Wolverhampton City Centre, November 19, 3pm to 7pm - (switch-on at 6pm)

Wednesfield, High Street, November 24, 4:30pm to 7pm - (switch-on at 6:30pm)

Bilston, Church Street, November 25, 4:30pm to 7pm - (switch-on at 6:30pm)

Tettenhall, Upper Green, November 26, 4:30pm to 7pm - (switch-on at 6:30pm)

Bantock House, Finchfield, November 27, 4:30pm to 7pm - (switch on at 6:30pm)

Dudley Christmas lights switch-ons

Halesowen Christmas Light Switch On, Somers Square, November 19, 10am to 5pm

Stourbridge Christmas Lights Switch On, Stourbridge Town, November 26, 9am to 5:30pm

Dudley and Brierley Hill – December 3 (Details to be finalised)

Staffordshire Christmas lights switch-ons

Market Square, Lichfield Christmas Lights Switch On, November 27, 10am to 6pm (switch-on 5pm)

Stafford, Gaolgate Street, Greengate Street and Market Square, November 19, 3pm (switch-on at 5pm)

Cannock Christmas Lights, Market Place, Cannock, November 26, 12noon to 6pm

Stone Christmas Lights Switch On, Stone Town Centre, November 17 (switch-on at 7pm)

Others