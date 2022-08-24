Fun bank holiday activities for less than £10 in the Black Country this weekend

Sandwell & Birmingham Mela will return to Victoria Park, Smethwick

Whether you're looking for a relaxing day out, or a day full of fun activities, here is our list of ideas for great days out, and children's attractions in the region with entry costing £10 or less:

Seaside in the city

Queen Square in Wolverhampton will be transformed into a seaside with a huge city centre beach, surrounded with deck chairs for all the family to enjoy.

From Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28, families won't have to travel hours to find a beach to enjoy their bank holiday weekend, but can instead travel to Queen Square in Wolverhampton to get that seaside feeling.

Each day will have lots of fun games and activities for children to enjoy, face painting, food and drink and also a DJ keeping everyone entertained with music.

The event is free to attend and has been funded by city centre businesses through Enjoy Wolverhampton Business Improvement District (BID).

Each day it will be open at 10am and close at 5pm.

Black Country Food & Drink Festival

Taking place over the August bank holiday weekend, the Black Country food & drink festival will be hosted in the grounds of Himley Hall.

From August 27 to 29, visitors can enjoy foods and drinks from vendors across the world, with a whole host of things to eat and drink.

Over 140 food and drink stalls will be available to visit, along with a dedicated vegetarian/vegan village.

Live entertainment will be provided along with appearances from celebrity guests Jean-Christophe Novelli, Parveen the Spice Queen, Rustie Lee and Wolves legend Steve Bull.

Tickets are available for £5 per adult, whilst under fives can attend for free.

Further information and ticket purchasing can be found online: himleyhallandpark.co.uk/events-1/the-black-country-food-and-drink-festival-august-bank-holiday-weekend

Lakeside Live '22 @ Walsall Arboretum

Walsall Arboretum are hosting a free live music event on bank holiday Monday, August 29.

The event will have a licensed bar and food available, or guests are welcomed to bring a picnic.

It is being hosted by Hunkypunk Promotions in partnership with Walsall Council.

The day will feature live music of various genres including rock, funk, soul and garage - with live performances from popular bands local to the area.

RAF Cosford Spitfire family run and family dash

Held at RAF Museum Midlands on Sunday, August 28, there will be a range of family events including the Spitfire 10K, Spitfire family run, Spitfire family dash.

The races will take place at the Hangar 1 and loop around the RAF museum, past iconic aircraft along the way.

Participants will be rewarded with an unique medal on completion.

Full event details can be found on the RAF museum website rafmuseum.org.uk/midlands/whats-going-on/events/spitfire-family-run-and-spitfire-family-dash/

Sandwell and Birmingham Mela

The Birmingham Mela is taking place on August 27 and 28 at Victoria Park, Smethwick.

The event will run from 1pm to 8pm on both days, with tickets costing just £2 each.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

There will be lots of activities and festivities to keep everyone entertained, including a fun fair, an arts village, several stages of performers, food stalls plus lots more.

Full event info and tickets can be purchased on the website birminghammela.com/tickets/

Birmingham Weekender

Birmingham Weekender returns this Summer with over 100 free events to enjoy around the Bullring, Grand Central, Birmingham New Street Station and Birmingham markets.

The event is running on Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 6pm.

The attractions include a 60-metre slip and slide which will be installed on Central Street.

It is a free to attend event but tickets are limited and can be booked in advance.

Full event details and ticket info can be found at bullring.co.uk/events/birmingham-weekender

Habberley Trail

Habberley Trail in Kidderminster is an exciting outdoor trail that offers a range of activities which have been custom built by their team.

A whole host of activities include a mesh maze, large board games for people to enjoy, roundabout swings and much more.

There is a cafe on-site too and tickets can be booked online, where those under four enter for free and people aged four and over are charged £10 for entry for a full day pass. Entry can be purchased on site too with an extra 50 pence charge.

They are open seven days a week during summer and is a brilliant option for families to visit this weekend, with activities for all.

Baggeridge Country Park

Baggeridge Country Park is known for being one of the country's best parks has a range of facilities for family days out and children's activities.

A large children's play area is free to use to allow kids to enjoy, along with a tea room, a community room and beautiful countryside views.

There is also a miniature railway at the park for little ones to ride along on. The Baggeridge Miniature Railway runs every Sunday for railway rides.