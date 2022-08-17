Dress to impress with style tips for Wolverhampton Racecourse Ladies Evening

Enjoy the glamour, racing and delicious food and drink at Wolverhampton Racecourse’s Ladies Evening.

This is the only day when fashion is as important as racing. Racegoers put their best shoes forward to try to impress the judges of the Style Awards. The competition is open to all, but the winning outfit will take home a £500 prize!

To prepare for this, Sarah Kate Byrne, stylist to ITV Racing’s Francesca Cumani, has given her tips on how to dress to impress.

When Sarah’s styling the most important factors are the weather and comfort while considering how to use sustainable fashion.

Here are Sarah’s top tips:

Reduce, reuse and recycle – First stop your wardrobe!

We all have overstuffed closets and yet nothing to wear. Take another look and see what can be elevated with new accessories or a statement headband or hat to give your wardrobe another day in the sun!

Sharing is caring – Swap with your friends

This is an amazing opportunity to try new styles and colours while getting feedback from your pals. This is great for ramping up the style stakes with a statement hat or fascinator without spending a penny!

Lacking inspiration? Look to Instagram

It’s sometimes tricky to come up with an outfit idea from scratch, check out what your favourite fashionistas are wearing to try emulate one of their looks. You could also check out previous Style Awards winners for more inspiration.

Be Brave

A winning look often has an amazing hat or headpiece that ensures you stand out from the crowd. Seek out a headpiece that complements your look; don’t be afraid to push the boundaries. Hat choosing can be rather nerve-wracking so check out rental agencies including The Cotswold Hat Club, Lizzies Hats and the Hat Club, all offering excellent millinery that’s available to hire!

Rentals gone Mental

The concept of rentals has caught on and this is huge as you can dress to impress while being green. I recommend rental platforms like Hurr, My Wardrobe HQ and The Bag Butler which each offer daily/weekly loans of sought-after pieces as well as wardrobe staples.

Prepare for all weathers

A winning look doesn’t have to be a prize winner, but rather it allows you to enjoy your race day and avoid getting stuck in the grass. Also, a smart jacket/shawl could be the difference between sunburn or shivering in unpredictable British weather!