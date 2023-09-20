Notification Settings

Brass band concert in aid of bereavement charity

Published:

Brass musicians will be making some noise to raise money for a Black Country bereavement charity.

Deloris Smith of Cruse Black Country

The Gig Caritas brass ensemble will be performing a variety of popular tunes at St Thomas's Church in Market Street, Stourbridge, on October 7.

All proceeds will go towards the Black Country branch of Cruse Bereavement Care, which is looking to expand its services in the Dudley area.

Cruse provides counselling and support to people who are struggling to cope with the death of a loved one.

Its volunteers include Deloris Smith, the mother of Wolverhampton-born songstress Beverley Knight.

The band is made up of a number of professional musicians who give their time to raise money for good causes.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £12, are available through the website gigcaritas.net/events or through Harris Butchers in Bridgnorth Road, Wollaston.

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

