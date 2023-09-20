Brass band concert in aid of bereavement charity

Deloris Smith of Cruse Black Country

The Gig Caritas brass ensemble will be performing a variety of popular tunes at St Thomas's Church in Market Street, Stourbridge, on October 7.

All proceeds will go towards the Black Country branch of Cruse Bereavement Care, which is looking to expand its services in the Dudley area.

Cruse provides counselling and support to people who are struggling to cope with the death of a loved one.

Its volunteers include Deloris Smith, the mother of Wolverhampton-born songstress Beverley Knight.

The band is made up of a number of professional musicians who give their time to raise money for good causes.