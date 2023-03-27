New acts including top DJ announced for Himley event this summer

Himley Hall and Park

The top DJ has been spinning the decks since the late 1980s and has headlined big dance shows all over the world.

Jim ‘Shaft’ Ryan, a resident DJ in Ibiza for most of the 1990s and noughties and the driving force behind the Miss Moneypenny’s brand, has also been announced for the event on Saturday, July 15.

Ultra 90s – a tribute to all the big dance classics of the decade – complete a big triple announcement for the eagerly-awaited event.

Dance Anthems and Club Classics runs from 3pm to 10pm with Woody Cook, Stuart Ojelay and Andy Gulch also confirmed on the set list.

First release tickets are now on sale, with dance fans urged to snap them up to secure the best price.

The event is part of a weekend of fun at Himley, with the big Black Country Weekender also featuring the return of Musicom on Sunday, July 16.

It is on from noon to 8pm and will feature a number of top tribute bands on the main stage to the likes of Madonna, Coldplay, Harry Styles, ELO and the Eagles.

Also confirmed is Let’s Rock The 70s – a tribute band bringing all the decade’s greatest hits from the likes of Queen, Status Quo, Elton John, David Bowie and loads more.

There will also be a comedy tent, funfair, food and drink stalls, street entertainment and performances from local bands and musicians.

Harry Jones Company, Fieldings Auctioneers, Jewson and Halesowen College sponsor the weekend.