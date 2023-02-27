Dudley attraction to hold St George’s Day celebrations over full weekend

Dudley Zoo and Castle will be hosting St George’s Day celebrations

There are only 2,500 tickets available each day for the event in Dudley Castle’s courtyard from 3pm to 7pm on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.

Anyone wanting to attend is being urged to book their tickets soon to avoid disappointment.

Entertainment will include medieval re-enactment, children’s entertainers, face painting and crafts, plus there’ll be additional animal talks and ghost walks.

Zoo director, Derek Grove, said: “This is the sixth year we’ve joined forces with Dudley Council to host the event which have always been great successes.

“And due to its popularity each year, we’re delighted to be able to extend the event over two days to open it up to more people, but would still encourage residents to book soon and come and join the fun.”

Tickets cost £5 per person, with free entry for under children under three.