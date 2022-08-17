Tribute to American tenor and actor Mario Lanza with Sedgley show

The Mario Lanza artwork

Local soprano, Tara Kelsey will be presenting an evening of his music entitled, “The Loveliest Night of the Year – A Tribute to Mario Lanza” at The Mill Theatre, Dormston Centre in Sedgley on August 25.

Joining Tara will be Italian tenor, Simone Francesco Liconti, who is flying in from Italy to make his UK debut to pay homage to the film star.

To have an Italian opera singer fly over from Italy is a sensation in itself.

Tara and Simone will be accompanied by the gifted pianist and instrumentalist, Jobe Sullivan from Birmingham, who has recently returned from a musical tour of Europe.

Tara said: “There are so many Mario Lanza fans out there that we want to continue to reach out to with this unique concert.

“Maria Lanza brought opera to the people through his MGM films and music in the 1950’s, and he was considered the greatest opera cross over artist of the era, not only performing opera, but also many of the popular hits of the day by composers such as Cole Porter and Jerome Kern.

“My late father Frederick John Kelsey adored the star and so my childhood was filled with the music of Lanza. Therefore, the concert is not only in his honour, but also my father."

The exciting new programme includes favourites, including Because, Be My Love, Come Prima and music from The Student Prince.

In addition, all ticket holders will be entered into a draw for the chance to win a stunning piece of art work of Mario Lanza, created by a local Midland artist for the event.