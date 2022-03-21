Dudley Zoo's open-air cinema set to make a return

A Binturong is looking forward to the return of the open-air cinema screenings. Photo: Dudley Zoo

The attraction has teamed up with Derby-based QUAD to showcase Pretty Woman on May 6 and Pulp Fiction a day later.

They will be screened in the courtyard of the 11th century Dudley Castle with tickets now available for each film.

Zoo manager Matt Lewis said: "We’re pleased to be bringing back our cinema nights again this year, with the screenings of two fan favourites over the zoo’s 85th anniversary weekend.

"These events always prove popular with visitors and promise to be two great evenings of entertainment."

Doors will open each evening at 7.30pm, with the feature film beginning at 9pm. And the event will go ahead whatever the weather, with people advised to dress accordingly – and allowed to bring their own chairs and picnics.