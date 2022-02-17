Batman, bungee-jumping and bath bombs among half-term events at Merry Hill centre

Merry Hill is set to host an array of family-friendly events

From this Saturday, events for all ages will take place over the school holidays at the centre, including a new Batman-themed experience, bungee jumping, arts and crafts sessions at Creative Coffee Hub and bath-bomb workshops at LUSH.

Family shoppers can also visit the Hamleys store for meet and greets with Hamley the Bear, as well as playing on interactive remote control car races on its in-store track.

For film-fans, the new blockbuster Batman movie set to hit the big screen in early March, and Merry Hill will be offering shoppers a unique chance to immerse themselves in the DC Universe.

There will be a whole host of vintage Batman memorabilia and visitors can snap a selfie with larger-than-life statues of Batman and Catwoman plus a full sized replica of the Batmobile.

Jonathan Poole, Centre Manager at Merry Hill said: "Our half-term events are the perfect way to keep the whole family entertained during the school holidays, with plenty of fun and creative events suitable for all ages.

"We’re inviting visitors to come and spend time with us; we’re offering special meet and greets, creative workshops, selfie stations and Batman themed activities ahead of the eagerly upcoming film release, there’s something for everyone.