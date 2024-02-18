It might be as a result of the number of people frequenting it or the fact that those customers deem it a place to go for a celebration.

We booked a table at Ego in Lichfield at 12 noon on a Saturday and I was surprised to see other customers already at their tables.

By the time I’d finished my delicious starter – more on that shortly – the restaurant was filling up nicely and by the end of my dessert, it was pretty much full.

There were also people who had booked a table because they saw Ego as a memorable place to go for an occasion. An elderly couple on the table next to us were brought a dessert with a sparkling candle as part of a birthday celebration.

The view at Ego in Lichfield. Pictures: Eleanor Panter

Yes, it was clear to see that Ego is a popular venue in Lichfield and it’s in a beautiful spot too. We were sat by a window over looking Minster Pool, with the Cathedral visible in the background.

Such external surroundings always enhance a trip out for a meal and the stylish internal look of Ego, with its light colours, also gave off a positive feeling about the restaurant.

My partner Amy opted against a starter but, having looked at the menu, there were too many enticing things for me not to try something out.

Garlic mushrooms

The starter list is impressive and varied. It’s not just your traditional soup of the day here.

The Calamari Fritti sounded tempting – paprika floured calamari, deep fried and served with aioli and lemon while the chicken liver and rosemary pate with clarified butter and pink peppercorns, toasted baguette and Maria’s chilli tomato marmalade also sounded appetising.

The view at Ego in Lichfield. Pictures: Eleanor Panter

I was also tempted by the grilled goat’s cheese on toasted brioche, aged balsamic, caramelised red onions and Jen’s beetroot chutney.

But ultimately I went for the garlic mushrooms and they didn’t disappoint.