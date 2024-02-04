Food review: Dishes perfect for a winter's night at Massala Corner in Aldridge

The temperature had dropped to 0c by the time we had parked the car, a short walk away from the High Street.

We must have looked like we were feeling the cold because a member of staff, after showing us to our table, immediately returned with a small portable heater which he plugged in near our table.

It was a nice touch and very much appreciated.

When we arrived we were the only diners which was a little bit surprising as it was 7.30pm.

The interior of the restaurant was very pleasant and welcoming.

We were presented with the sizeable menu and it took a while to decide what to order.

The restaurant offers traditional dishes, but says it has also introduced many new, exotic and fusion dishes.

All the dishes are prepared fresh upon order, using ingredients selected for their freshness, quality and taste by the chef.

The team at Massala Corner also pride themselves on offering generous portions of the highest standard with service to match.

The restaurant is located in Aldridge High Street

Although I have my favourites, I do make an effort to order something different every time I visit an Indian restaurant because there is so much on the menu.

As we were feeling quite hungry, we opted for starters and skipped the traditional poppadoms we almost nearly always order, to ensure we had enough room left for our main courses.

After much deliberating, I eventually chose the stuffed pepper with lamb.

It was described as mildly spiced and garnished with cheese.