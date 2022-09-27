Top 10 restaurants in Walsall according to Tripadvisor – from fine dining to hearty pub grub

The Littleton.

It has got to have unforgettable food and perfect service, otherwise you may as well have stayed in.

Thankfully, Tripadvisor has rounded up the top 10 restaurants in Walsall with a meal for every culinary critic – from fine dining to hearty pub grub.

Here are the top 10 Walsall restaurants with the best reviews:

Panka Walla, High Street

Described as a "little gem" in Bloxwich, Panka Walla provides customers with a taste of Indian fine dining.

And the attraction doesn't stop at the food – one guest admired the colourful rickshaws outside the front door that "makes you feel like you're in a little part of India".

Many of the 792 reviews praise the staff in that they "couldn't do enough" at the curry house, which some say is the best they've ever been to.

Panka Walla.

The Littleton, Walsall College

Located on the ground floor of Walsall College's hub, the highly-acclaimed bistro serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and afternoon tea, while also offering takeaway options.

What's special about the restaurant is that it prepares hospitality and catering students for the professional sectors.

One of the 476 'excellent' reviews on Tripadvisor read:

"Just held my wedding here, I couldn’t had wished for anywhere better. The food was excellent, and the staff and service were second to none."

The Littleton has 476 'excellent' reviews on Tripadvisor

Golden Moments, Ablewell Street

The restaurant's Tripadvisor page is flooded with outstanding reviews from diners praising the big portions, fair prices, and their Sunday buffet.

One regular said: "I’ve been here a few times, the food is always been amazing, a great selection on the buffet and there are always new foods to try. This place has to be one of the best curry houses in the West Midlands."

Golden Moments.

The Parkbrook, Wolverhampton Road

It's what inside that counts. The meal reviews at The Parkbrook will probably make you want to visit tonight...

Boasting 270 excellent ratings on Tripadvisor, the bar and grill serves the "best home cooked food" that some guests have had.

One customer, Dezita, said: "A wide variety of fantastic food, with generous portions. It is excellent value for money, and the service is always excellent too."

Local foodie, Katharine, said: "This is one of the best establishments to eat in Walsall (and believe me, we've tried most of them). There's always a warm friendly welcome from all of the staff and the food is excellent, it's of high quality and great value for money."

The Parkbrook.

Restaurant 178, The Fairlawns Hotel

Popular for a spa-day and afternoon tea, The Fairlawns Hotel has its own well-loved restaurant that is continually pleasing customers, with one saying that the quality of the food was "perfect".

Restaurant 178 is popular for its Sunday lunch and "fabulous" evening meals, and is one to visit for a fancy evening out.

One guest, Alexa, said: "Lovely afternoon tea for two in a lovely setting. A wonderful selection of cakes, finger sandwiches and unlimited tea! Vegetarian cakes and sandwiches provided on request. So filling we had to box the scones up!"

Restaurant 178.

Five Rivers A La Carte, Vicarage Place

Not only does Five Rivers have a huge 806 five star reviews on Tripadvisor, but pages and pages of reviews from excited – and very pleased – customers.

They serve an array of drinks, both alcoholic and alcohol-free, and dishes ranging from scallops and crab to spicy paneer and mushrooms.

One stressed that the food is the "best around, and not just for curry".

Another customer, Darren, said: "The food is divine, and the service was excellent".

Five Rivers A la Carte.

Beefeater, Bentley Road North

A popular pub with recent outstanding reviews and highly-praised service, Beefeater has something for everyone with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

One customer compared the waiting staff's service to "going to a friend's house to eat", and that they will soon be returning.

Another review, from two weeks ago read: "Today was our first visit here and it certainly won't be our last! Right from when we walked through the door the service was exceptional. The food was amazing, by far the best pub meal we have had for ages."

Beefeater.

Bella Italia, Walsall Waterfront

The chain restaurant has recently received some excellent reviews in its sixth year serving comforting Italian dishes to Walsall.

One customer, Sue, said it was "the perfect family night" after visiting two days ago for her son's birthday: "Everything from the food to the staff were brilliant. They looked after us with great care and made sure everyone at the table felt included."

Another guest, Stevanie, recommends "everyone to go". They said: "The waitress we had made our visit as enjoyable as the food was."

Visitors can expect all the classics, such as pizza and pasta, and gluten-free options too.

Bella Italia.

Mizan Spice, Salters Road

Those on a search for the "best curry around" might well find it at Mizan House, with one customer describing the food as "out of this world", and friendly staff for whom "nothing is too much trouble".

Countless guests have taken to Tripadvisor to say that they "wouldn't go anywhere else", and that the food at Mizan house is "full of flavour, and very hard to fault".

Mizan Spice.

Steak, Rattle 'n' Roll, Spring Lane

From mixed grills and burgers to fry-ups and lasagne, Steak, Rattle 'n' Roll is a self-proclaimed 'rock and roll restaurant'.

One regular customer said: "How they can produce the midweek special mixed grill at the price they do is amazing, as are the breakfasts. Really can't fault it."