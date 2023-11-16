Rise above the hustle and bustle of Brum's German markets with a sky high Christmas tipple

Orelle launched its Christmas cocktail on the day the city's lights were switched on and for those who find the German market is too hectic then they can watch the fun from 150 metres above.

The French restaurant is on the 24th floor of The Mercian and has the best panoramic views of the city and for those who don't fancy forking out for a meal the Merry Bauble cocktail will not break the bank.

Created by Orelle’s own mixologist Tiago Bastos, the Merry Bauble includes Tanqueray gin, with sweet and tangy flavours of Crème de Cassis, balanced by the subtle aromas of Lillet Blanc and a hint of warm spice of cinnamon, served with a Christmas macaroon.

The Merry Bauble at Orelle

Leandro Conti, General Manager at Orelle, said, “We’re really looking forward to welcoming in the festivities this year at Orelle.

"The bar boasts the best views of the city and the Christmas lights, so what better way to enjoy them than up in the sky, with the perfect accompaniment, our exclusive cocktail the Merry Bauble.”

More information about Orelle visit https://orelle.co.uk/bar-2/.