BBC Good Food Show Winter returns to the NEC with a tasty line up of celebrity chefs and experiences

James Martin will be at the event

The winter warmer event, sponsored by Lexus, will have a feast of flavours, cooking inspiration, and festive cheer for food enthusiasts and families

Starting on Thursday, November 23, the four-day event is the perfect place to discover a world of culinary wonders. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or love cooking at home.

Celebrity chefs and food experts will be sharing their secrets, cooking tips, and favourite festive recipes on the live cooking stages. Visitors can also witness demonstrations and pick their brains in Q&A sessions.

Big names descending on Birmingham include best-selling author Nadiya Hussain, food writer Jane Dunn of Jane’s Patisserie, actress and winner of Celebrity MasterChef Lisa Faulkner, and award-winning chefs Michel Roux, James Martin, The Hairy Bikers and Paul Ainsworth – to name a few!

The Big Kitchen, sponsored by HexClad, is back this year, with nothing but the best chefs serving up delicious demos with seasonally themed recipes just in time for festive hosting.

HexClad’s Chris Baber will be taking to the stage at the start of each session to show the audience how to create quick, 10-minute dishes throughout the festive season. The Wild Kitchen, sponsored by Eat Game, will be serving up a selection of Christmas-themed showstoppers where game is the hero, inspiring visitors to create their very own Christmas Lunch masterpieces, as well as providing lots of recipe inspiration for healthy dishes into the New Year. This year, there is also a BRAND-NEW Christmas Kitchen, dedicated to all things Christmas! Hosted by Ruby Bhogal, get your Christmas fix with sweet and savoury recipes created live by the likes of Becky Excell, Calum Harris, Suzy Pelta, Nathan Anthony, and Suzie Lee.

Laithwaites Wine is hosting of the BBC Good Food Wine Club Tasting Theatre and will be presented by wine connoisseur Grant Hedley. A selection of English Sparkling Wines, Prosecco, Champagne, and classic wines perfect for the festive season will be available to taste across five daily sessions over the weekend. If wine isn’t your go to tipple, the Fabulous Food Finds Tasting Theatre will also be back this year. Guests can taste-test quality foods from hand selected producers at the show, that will electrify the palate: including Cheese Tastings, Coffee Sampling, and a sensational festive edition of Mystery Tasting.

A BBC Good Food Show spokesman said: "Our Winter Workshops are the perfect place to come and get stuck in and learn how to make your very own winter treats, put your icing skills to the test and try decorating sweet Festive Fancies, or perfect your knife skills for the dinner of the year and learn how to create festive cocktails to enjoy at home.

Food fans will be in heaven

"The Let’s Talk Good Food Stage is the place to discover the secrets of your favourite chef’s success plus an array of culinary tips and tricks. A delicious smorgasbord of talent will be gracing the stage including Maunika Gowardhan, Gennaro Contaldo, Greg Rutherford, Sam Way, Sally Abé, Paul A Young, Michel Roux, and Karan Gokani to name a few."

Star names will be at the BBC Good Food Show

The spokesman added: "New for this year, Taylor & Colledge invites everyone to embark on a sensory journey like no other at The Flavour Experience, in sessions dedicated to the world of vanilla. Discover the secrets of vanilla during daily sessions led by renowned culinary experts including Suzy Pelta and Lisa Faulkner (Saturday only) and learn how to enhance the flavour of your bakes as you delve deeper into the essence of this extraordinary ingredient.

"After taking in all the show has to offer, it is time to indulge your appetite. Why not dine in style at the BBC Good Food Restaurant and tuck into the tastiest dishes inspired by BBC Good Food Christmas recipes that you’ll be desperate to recreate at home. Sit back and enjoy this full-service restaurant in the heart of the Show, where you can take the time to plan the rest of your day with fantastic food, refreshing drinks, and a great atmosphere. Booking is open now."

Lexus is also bringing back the Takumi Lunch Club. At Lexus, Takumi is central to their approach, and their Takumi craftsmen instruct everything they do. Lexus see this same pioneering human spirit in the world of gastronomy and the Takumi Lunch Club menu is inspired by Lexus Takumi Ambassadors Emily Roux and Michelin Star chefs Angela Hartnett and Michel Roux. I