Free pizza at popular Italian chain with sites in Staffordshire and Birmingham

Having recently partnered with regenerative farming company Wildfarmed, ASK Italian is celebrating by handing out free pizzas to customers who sign up to it's member's scheme – ASK Perks.

The restaurant chain recently announced its new partnership with the farming company which will see all pizza doughs made with sustainably-produced flour – Wildfarmed's flour production is said to protect rivers and soils as well as 'encourage wildlife to thrive'.

It comes as part of ASK's 'for better' scheme – the restaurant is said to have halved its carbon footprint by making the switch to sustainable flour.

To make use of the offer, customers must have signed up to ASK Perks – they can then get a free pizza with every regular main course ordered.

The chain has sites in Birmingham city centre and Lichfield.