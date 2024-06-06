Digbeth venue looking for Brum and Black Country bands to perform live

Hennessey has been hosting weekly Saturday afternoon and evening gigs with a wide range of bands and singers for over a year, with everything from cover bands to DJ’s packing out the venue.

They are now looking to add a summer Friday offering for more musicians to showcase the talent in the region. Although most of the new gigs will take place in the main bar area, where a number of acts have began to play as part of the expanding music offering, they are hoping to also utilise the massive garden if the weather permits.

The summer will be busy with the European Championship Football Finals, The Cricket 20/20 World Cup and the Paris Olympics, all being shown throughout the venue on their 34 screens and massive garden screen, but they are making sure that music from the city comes through too and are actively seeking local musicians for gigs for their new Friday night slots.

Owner of Hennessey’s, Gary McDonnell, said: “Since we opened 26 years ago we have always championed Birmingham and the people here, we employ local staff, sell locally brewed beer, are part of the region wide sports scene, we also love live music and Birmingham and the West Midlands has constantly provided some of the best in the world. We want to expand our offering, especially over the summer when people are out and about and want to give some great local artists the platform to showcase what they are all about."

He added: “We are always seeking to move with the times and adapt to what our customers want. During the pandemic we were the first bar to continue the 50% discount on food Monday-Thursday to help out customers a little bit and extended it to our Sunday Roasts too, it’s the little things that help customers out and we will continue to offer the best we can with what our customers want at the forefront of everything that we do.”

Hennessey’s have also revealed their Saturday “Summer Fest” line up which contains a weekend of Irish, a weekend of Reggae and a weekend of Pop Classics with the final week being a mash up of all three, catering to all musical tastes.

The new music Fridays starts tomorrow (Friday) at Hennessey’s with Naomi Mellis covering all time classics starting from 7pm. Entry is free and to make the most of the evening sun, food is being served all day and until 10pm meaning there are plenty of opportunities to make the most of the summer weekends.

Bands and artists who wish to play at Hennessey’s should email mail@hennesseysbar.com with the subject line New Gigs.